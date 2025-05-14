Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

AMD announces $6 billion buyback; shares climb 6%

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, talks about the AMD EPYC processor during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019.
Steve Marcus | Reuters
  • AMD said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved $6 billion in share buybacks. The stock climbed.
  • AMD is the most important artificial intelligence chip company aside from Nvidia.
  • AMD announced a deal potentially worth $10 billion in investment on Tuesday to support an AI company called Humain in Saudi Arabia with chips.

AMD said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved $6 billion in share buybacks. The stock climbed 6%.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The authorization is in addition to $4 billion in existing approved share repurchases, the company said.

"Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow," AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

AMD, the most important artificial intelligence chip company aside from Nvidia, reported 96 cents in earnings per share on $7.44 billion in revenue in its fiscal first quarter.

AMD announced a deal potentially worth $10 billion in investment on Tuesday to support an AI company called Humain in Saudi Arabia with chips. Su was in Saudi Arabia this week to announce the deal.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Video podcasts are having a moment at media upfronts

news 1 hour ago

I left New York City for a small, remote town in Wyoming—it did wonders for my happiness and brain

AMD said that it would provide graphics processors for AI as well as central processors needed to build AI servers to Humain, which is also buying Nvidia processors. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya added $10 to his price target for AMD, bringing it to $130 per share, on the news.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us