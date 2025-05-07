AMD CEO Lisa Su calls China a ‘large opportunity' and warns against strict U.S. chip controls

Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su called China a "large opportunity" for the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industry.

"There should be a balance between export controls for national security as well as ensuring that we get the widest possible adoption of our technology," she said.

The comments come on the heels of the company's fiscal first-quarter results as it grapples with evolving tariff policies and chip export controls.

"There should be a balance between export controls for national security as well as ensuring that we get the widest possible adoption of our technology," Su told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday. "That's a good thing for U.S. jobs in the U.S. economy."

She added that U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence and widespread adoption is the primary objective and a "really great position for us to be in."

Su said there is a "balance to be played between" restricting and providing access to chips.

The comments come on the heels of the company's fiscal first-quarter results. AMD topped earnings and expectations and issued strong guidance, but said it would see a $1.5 billion hit this year from China export controls. Last month, the company said it would incur up to $800 million in costs from shipping its MI308 products to China and other countries.

The U.S. government has cracked down on chip shipments to China in recent years, restricting the sale of more advanced AI processors to China that could be used to improve military capabilities and eat away at U.S. dominance.

President Donald Trump's evolving tariff policies have added more turbulence to the sector in recent weeks, and many investors are combing for signs of demand pressure.

While AMD would "prefer a more certain environment," Su said that the company is working to move manufacturing to the U.S. She added that the impact from tariffs on its portfolio is a minor blip and that the company saw "robust" sales in April.

"We've learned to become very agile through all of the things that have happened to the semiconductor supply chain, and we're going to continue to watch all of these trends very carefully and make sure that we react appropriately going forward," she said.

Other Ai chipmaking CEO have also called attention to the impact of chip restrictions in a rapidly expanding AI market. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC's Jon Fortt on Tuesday that getting pushed out of the the country would be a "tremendous loss."

