Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues

By Todd Haselton,CNBC

Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance.
  • The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%.

AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance.

The semiconductor company reported preliminary quarterly revenue of approximately $5.6 billion. It had initially said it expected $6.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, plus or minus $200 million. AMD also said that its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shares fell about 4% in after-hours trading.

AMD said the shortfall was a combination of a "weaker than expected PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain."

In its last quarterly earnings results, AMD had already given a forecast for Q3 that was lower than Wall Street expected.

Money Report

Business 44 mins ago

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Business 1 hour ago

European Markets Rise on UK Fiscal U-Turn Hopes; Stoxx 600 Up 1.5%

AMD's Client segment revenue came in at about $1 billion, the company said, down 40% year over year. Its Gaming segment generated about $1.6 billion in revenue, up 14% year-over-year, and its Data Center business also generated about $1.6 billion in sales for the quarter, up 45% year-over-year.

The boost in its Embedded business, which is primarily the result of acquiring Xilinx earlier this year, generated about $1.3 billion.

In total, sales of $5.6 billion were up 29% over Q3 2021 but down 15% from the last quarter.

Overall, the stock is down about 53% for the year, while the S&P 500 is down more than 21%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us