American Airlines flight attendants ratify new contract with immediate raises topping 20%

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), right, announces a strike authorization outside Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) near Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Shelby Tauber | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • American Airlines flight attendants on Thursday voted on a new five-year labor deal, giving cabin crews more than 20% immediate raises.

American Airlines flight attendants approved a five-year labor deal, ending one of the industry's most contentious contract negotiations and giving cabin crews more than 20% raises at the start of October.

Eighty-seven percent of the American Airlines flight attendants who voted approved the contract, the union said Thursday, shortly after polls closed.

"This contract marks a significant milestone for our Flight Attendants, providing immediate wage increases of up to 20.5%, along with significant retroactive pay to address time spent negotiating," Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents the carrier's 28,000 cabin crew members.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

