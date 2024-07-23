An Asian city is named the safest destination in the world for travelers

Singapore is the world's safest city for tourists, according to new research by Forbes Advisor.

The study, which analyzed factors such as crime, healthcare quality and risks of natural disasters, ascribed safety scores from 0 to 100 — with the safest cities receiving the lowest scores.

Based on the study's assessment, Singapore scored 0 points.

Out of 60 analyzed cities, the Southeast Asian city boasted the lowest natural disaster risk, and the second lowest health and infrastructure risks.

The study also analyzed digital security risks, which it defined as the ability to freely use the internet without fear of online attacks or privacy violations. Singapore was deemed to have the second lowest digital security risk on the list.

After Singapore, the study ranked Tokyo and Toronto as the next safest cities for travelers. Tokyo was deemed to have the lowest health security risk, a testament to the quality of healthcare services in the city, and the fifth lowest infrastructure security risk.

Japan and Australia were the only countries to have two cities rank in the study's top 10 list, which included:

Singapore Tokyo, Japan Toronto, Canada Sydney, Australia Zurich, Switzerland Copenhagen, Denmark Seoul, South Korea Osaka, Japan Melbourne. Australia Amsterdam, Netherlands

Riskiest cities

Only one city received 100 points: Caracas, Venezuela.

It had the "highest health security risk, reflecting the low level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure," the study reported. Caracas' crime rate also earned it the lowest travel safety rating from the U.S. State Department — a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory.

"Do not travel to Venezuela due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws. Reconsider travel due to wrongful detentions, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure," the State Department's website states.

Pakistan's Karachi was deemed the second riskiest city in the study. Forbes Advisor categorized Karachi to have the highest personal security risk, as well as the fourth highest infrastructure security risk.

"Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian, as well as local military and police, targets," the U.S. State Department stipulated in a travel advisory published in June 2023, giving the country a "Level 3" advisory which cautions visitors to reconsider travel.

Myanmar's Yangon came in third place for the world's most unsafe city for travelers, followed by Nigeria's Lagos, Manila in the Philippines and Dhaka in Bangladesh.