Anthropic's Claude can now generate invoices on PayPal and analyze sales on Square

Anthropic announced a set of integrations on Thursday that allow its Claude AI service to take actions on a user's behalf.

Until now, Claude has been able to use available information to answer user queries.

"You tell Claude what needs to be done, and it can execute those actions across your different business tools," an Anthropic spokesperson said.

Anthropic's Claude can now assign tasks on Asana, generate invoices on PayPal, analyze sales on Square and perform other duties across business apps.

The integrations announced on Thursday mark the next phase for Claude, which has to this point been able to use available information to inform answers to user queries. As generative artificial intelligence rapidly advances, Claude is now taking actions on a user's behalf across a range of work applications, such as Zapier, Plaid, Atlassian's JIRA and more.

"You tell Claude what needs to be done, and it can execute those actions across your different business tools," an Anthropic spokesperson said. The feature is currently available on the company's Max, Team and Enterprise plans, with Pro coming soon.

Anthropic said there's also a Zapier integration that can allow Claude users to draft and send Slack messages on their accounts, but there's no direct Slack integration yet.

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI research executives, launched Claude in March 2023. Two years later the company closed its latest funding round at a $61.5 billion valuation.

Annualized revenue recently climbed to $2 billion, the company confirmed. That's up from $1 billion in December, which was about a tenfold increase from a year earlier. Revenue chief Kate Jensen said the number of customers spending more than $100,000 annually with Anthropic jumped eightfold from a year ago.

Jensen said in an interview that much of the growth is coming from Claude's enterprise and coding businesses. Software vendors like Snowflake and Salesforce are building applications on top of Claude, while insurers are using it to help with underwriting and manufacturing businesses are relying on it to help modernize their supply chains. In health care, businesses are using Claude for work on drug discovery.

"So many big enterprises have 15 different [coding] languages powering all of their core systems and products, and they're dying to modernize all of that code," Jensen said. "It's coding plus enterprise that really come together and create that special recipe for growth."

Like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, Claude has exploded in popularity as businesses rush to incorporate generative AI chatbots across sales, marketing and customer service functions. In addition to its enterprise business, Anthropic is also going after consumers, especially power users, with a $100 to $200 monthly subscription that it launched last month.

Also on Thursday, Anthropic debuted its Advanced Research tool, which allows Claude to write longer and more comprehensive research reports after searching the web, a user's Google Workspace and other connected apps. The feature completes research reports within about five to 45 minutes.

