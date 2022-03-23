Arizona Is the First State to Support Digital Driver's Licenses in Apple Wallet on iPhone

IPhone owners in Arizona are now able to load their driver's licenses or state IDs into their iPhone's Wallet app, Apple announced on Wednesday.

IPhone owners in Arizona can now load their driver's licenses or state ID into their iPhone's wallet app, Apple announced on Wednesday.

The digital ID will allow holders to pass through TSA checkpoints in Sky Harbor International Airport, in Arizona. The digital license won't work at traffic stops.

The digital ID feature is another step in Apple's long-term strategy to replace credit cards, cash, loyalty cards and IDs with digital equivalents on iPhones. Although Apple doesn't make a lot of revenue from its Wallet, the features are useful and make it harder to switch to an Android phone.

Apple also said on Wednesday that it plans to introduce the feature in Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and Puerto Rico in addition to seven states previously announced, including Georgia, which Apple previously said would be one of the first states to launch the feature with Arizona.

The setup process for Arizona residents can be initiated through the Wallet app. Users will be asked to take a selfie and scan their plastic driver's license.

TSA checks the user's digital ID by tapping it on one of its machines — users don't have to hand over their device, Apple said. TSA will also take a picture of the traveler.

The mobile ID won't be able to be visually inspected on the iPhone's screen, like at a bar or federal building. The mobile ID inside the Wallet app won't show a user's photo or information, for example. Users will continue to have to carry their physical license for now.

Apple has been working on digital licenses for over two years, CNBC previously reported. It's working closely with states to issue the IDs and with the TSA to accept them. Apple isn't paying states for the work they do to support the licenses, CNBC previously reported.