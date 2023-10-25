Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple raises price of Apple TV+ to $9.99 a month

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC and Jake Piazza,CNBC

Apple
  • Apple increased the prices of several of its subscription offerings, mirroring price hikes by other streaming platforms.
  • Apple TV+ will now cost $9.99, up from $6.99; similar hikes will impact Apple One, Arcade, and News.
  • Services revenue is a major revenue generator for Apple, and helps the company show Wall Street how it is monetizing its 2 billion devices.

Apple on Wednesday raised the prices for a number of its flagship services offerings, including Apple TV+, Arcade and its bundled offering, Apple One. The move follows prior price hikes in October 2022.

Apple TV+ will now cost $9.99 a month, up from $6.99. The price increase comes after Apple upped the price in 2022 from $4.99. The annual package will now cost $99, up from $69.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Apple One, the bundle package used by many families to access Apple's services at a lower price will also increase, with the top-end Premier package now costing $37.95 a month.

Apple's Arcade and News+ monthly prices are also increasing, to $6.99 and $12.99, respectively.

"The subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One will increase in the US and select international markets beginning today," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC. "Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date."

Money Report

7 mins ago

Why food giants are rushing into a world of mustard Skittles and caviar on a Pringle

news 14 mins ago

The Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates next week, but consumers are unlikely to feel any relief

All these products form a part of Apple's services business. The segment generated $21.21 billion in revenue during the company's fiscal third quarter, making it Apple's second-largest business behind the iPhone, which generated $39.67 billion during the same time period.

The business is extremely profitable, and important for investors because it signals how Apple is monetizing its active base of 2 billion devices by selling them subscriptions, streaming TV, warranties, advertising, payment services and other products included in the category.

The price increases mirror those made by other major media players, including Disney and Netflix.

In a statement, Apple said that its subscription services had added content in recent months, saying that the number of titles on Apple Arcade had tripled since 2019, and that Apple News+ had added 100 additional newspapers and magazines since launching.

CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

Correction: The iPhone generated $39.67 billion in revenue during Apple's fiscal third quarter. An earlier version misstated the figure.

Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us