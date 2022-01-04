Apple Stock Will Continue to Grow Faster Than the Economy, Investor Says

The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow by 5.2% in 2022, while the global economy is seen expanding by 4.9%.

Apple's market cap will continue to rise beyond the $3 trillion milestone it hit briefly Monday, according to one chief investment officer, who argued that the stock's valuation is justified.

Patrick Armstrong, CIO at investment management firm Plurimi Group, expects Apple's share price to continue to grow quicker than the overall economy. The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow by 5.2% in 2022, while the global economy is seen expanding by 4.9%.

"I don't think it's going to be a stock that's going to double very quickly," Armstrong told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday, but he added that it will "grow faster than the economy."

In Aug. 2018, Apple became the first publicly-traded U.S. company to hit a $1 trillion valuation and its market cap has tripled in less than four years.

"Apple is an incredibly positive company in terms of cash flow generation, earnings, market share, profit margins. It's almost ideal when you look at all of those metrics," Armstrong said.

Microsoft is valued at $2.5 trillion, while Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet are valued at $1.75 trillion. Some analysts have questioned whether Apple is overvalued but Armstrong said the iPhone maker's market cap isn't as "lofty" as some other companies.

"It's an incredible company trading at a premium multiple," he said. "I don't think there's anything outlandish about that. I think great companies should trade at premium multiples. I don't think you're in the extreme lofty multiples that some of the other companies are."

Armstrong said he sold Apple shares last February before buying more during a dip in December.

Not everyone is as bullish on Apple right now, however.

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that now probably isn't the time for investors to buying Apple or Tesla shares.

"If you already have exposures to them, taking some gains, but keeping those exposures in a diversified portfolio, is no bad thing," she added.

Correction: This story misstated the market caps of Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet. The two companies have a valuation of $1.72 trillion and $1.94 trillion, respectively.