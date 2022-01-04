Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Apple Stock Will Continue to Grow Faster Than the Economy, Investor Says

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow by 5.2% in 2022, while the global economy is seen expanding by 4.9%.
  • In Aug. 2018, Apple became the first publicly-traded U.S. company to hit a $1 trillion valuation and its market cap has tripled in less than four years.
  • Microsoft is valued at $2.5 trillion, while Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet are valued at $1.75 trillion.

Apple's market cap will continue to rise beyond the $3 trillion milestone it hit briefly Monday, according to one chief investment officer, who argued that the stock's valuation is justified.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Patrick Armstrong, CIO at investment management firm Plurimi Group, expects Apple's share price to continue to grow quicker than the overall economy. The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow by 5.2% in 2022, while the global economy is seen expanding by 4.9%.

"I don't think it's going to be a stock that's going to double very quickly," Armstrong told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday, but he added that it will "grow faster than the economy."

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Oppenheimer Holdings Is Cheap and Should Rally With the Financials

Business 3 hours ago

Jim Cramer Says Okta Versus Deere Is the Best Way to Understand the Current Stock Market

In Aug. 2018, Apple became the first publicly-traded U.S. company to hit a $1 trillion valuation and its market cap has tripled in less than four years.

"Apple is an incredibly positive company in terms of cash flow generation, earnings, market share, profit margins. It's almost ideal when you look at all of those metrics," Armstrong said.

Microsoft is valued at $2.5 trillion, while Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet are valued at $1.75 trillion. Some analysts have questioned whether Apple is overvalued but Armstrong said the iPhone maker's market cap isn't as "lofty" as some other companies.

"It's an incredible company trading at a premium multiple," he said. "I don't think there's anything outlandish about that. I think great companies should trade at premium multiples. I don't think you're in the extreme lofty multiples that some of the other companies are."

Armstrong said he sold Apple shares last February before buying more during a dip in December.

Not everyone is as bullish on Apple right now, however.

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that now probably isn't the time for investors to buying Apple or Tesla shares.

"If you already have exposures to them, taking some gains, but keeping those exposures in a diversified portfolio, is no bad thing," she added.

Correction: This story misstated the market caps of Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet. The two companies have a valuation of $1.72 trillion and $1.94 trillion, respectively.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesBusinessmarketsTechnologyBusiness News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us