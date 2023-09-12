Apple will charge $29 for a USB-C adapter for your new iPhone

Apple announced Tuesday its new iPhone 15 lineup will feature a new USB-C charging port.

The company began selling a USB-C adapter on its website for $29.

The shift to USB-C chargers for the iPhone 15 will mean that Apple users' old Lightning cables will no longer work.

By the time the event wrapped, Apple had already begun selling a USB-C adapter on its website for $29. The adapter will be necessary for iPhone 15 customers to connect the Lightning charging cables for current iPhones to their new one.

The company was pushed to shift away from its proprietary Lightning charger cables after the European Union announced electronics makers had to support a standard USB-C charging port for phones, tablets and cameras by 2024. Apple executives said last year that they planned to comply with the law.

EU officials believe the rule will reduce waste since people will not need to buy a new charger when they purchase a new device.

"USB-C has become a universally accepted standard, so we're bringing it to iPhone," a presenter said during the Apple launch event Tuesday.

The shift to USB-C chargers for the iPhone 15 will mean that Apple users' old Lightning cables will no longer work. But many people already have the right cables for their laptops, headphones and other gadgets, and Apple will also likely include a cable in the iPhone 15 boxes.

Shares of Apple closed down more than 1% after the event Tuesday.