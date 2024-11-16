Are Black Friday deals worth waiting for? Here's what to expect this year

Black Friday to Cyber Monday is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year as consumers try to maximize the weekend’s deals.

Retailers tempt shoppers with incentives and discounts. But these are not necessarily the best prices of the year, according to shopping experts.

Here's what not to buy on Black Friday and how to snag the lowest prices overall.

Typically, the five days beginning Thanksgiving Day and ending Cyber Monday are some of the busiest shopping days of the year.

This year, the number of people shopping in stores and online during that period could hit a new record, according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey.

But consumers trying to make the most of the Black Friday sales may not be getting the best prices of the season.

According to WalletHub's 2023 Best Things to Buy on Black Friday report, 35% of items at major retailers offered no savings compared with their pre-Black Friday prices. The site compared Black Friday advertisements against prices on Amazon earlier that fall.

"Some Black Friday deals are misleading as retailers may inflate original prices to make a deal look like a better value," said consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.

This year, in particular, some of the deals are already as good as they are going to get.

"Those holidays have gotten a little watered down because retailers want to maximize the selling days," said Adam Davis, managing director at Wells Fargo Retail Finance.

"Compounding the importance of stretching the holiday season, retailers are facing a shorter selling season between Thanksgiving and Christmas — almost a week shorter in 2024," he said. "That will force the retailer's hand to be pretty promotional in November."

Concerns about shipping

There's another good reason to shop early.

Consumers are increasingly concerned that their online orders may not arrive in time for the holiday — and rightfully so.

DHL Supply Chain's new CEO for North America, Patrick Kelleher, recently told CNBC that items may arrive later than in years past, especially those ordered around big dates such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In a period of such high volume, third-party shippers are particularly strained, according to Lauren Beitelspacher, a professor of marketing at Babson College. An ongoing labor shortage also means that some companies simply cannot hire enough workers to sort, transport and deliver packages on time.

"We are very spoiled; we got to the point where we think of something we want and it magically appears," Beitelspacher said. But at the same time, "we've learned how fragile the supply chain is."

When there are more packages to ship, shipping times increase, which can also boost the chance they may get damaged, lost or stolen en route — not to mention the risk of "porch piracy" once an item is delivered.

What discounts to expect on Black Friday

"You are easily going to see 20% to 30% off," Davis said — but "not necessarily storewide."

Depending on the retailer, some markdowns could be up to 50%, according to Beitelspacher. However, premium brands — including high-end activewear companies such as Nike, Alo or Lululemon — likely will not discount more than 20% or 30%, she said. "It's a fine balance with maintaining the premium brand integrity and offering promotions."

As in previous years, these companies are aware of how price sensitive consumers have become.

"The holidays are a time people want to treat themselves, but they also want to make their dollar last longer," Beitelspacher said.

To that end, retailers will also try to lure shoppers to spend with incentives, such as a free gift card with a minimum purchase, Woroch said. "Many stores will also offer bonus rewards when you spend a certain amount on Black Friday."

What not to buy on Black Friday

Typically, Black Friday is a great time to find rock-bottom prices on fall clothing — including flannels, denim, coats and accessories — as well as televisions and consumer electronics.

But hold off on beauty and footwear, which are typically better buys on Cyber Monday, Woroch said.

For those planning a trip, "Travel Tuesday" is a good time to snag discounts on airfares, cruises and tour packages, with many hotels offering 20% to 30% off best available rates. Travelers can check out Travel Tuesday deals from 2023 to get an idea of what to expect this year.

With toys, it could pay to hold out until the last two weeks of December, and holiday decorations are cheaper the last few days before Christmas or right after, according to Woroch.

Exercise equipment, linens and bedding tend to be marked down more during January's "white sales," she said, and furniture and mattress deals are often better over other holiday weekends throughout the year, such as Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

How to get even lower prices

Woroch recommends using a price-tracking browser extension such as Honey or Camelizer to keep an eye on price changes and alert you when a price drops. Honey will also scan for applicable coupon codes.

If you are shopping in person, try the ShopSavvy app for price comparisons. If an item costs less at another store or popular site, often the retailer will match the price, Woroch said.

Further, stack discounts: Combining credit card rewards with coupon codes and a cash-back site such as CouponCabin.com will earn money back on those purchases. Then, take pictures of your receipts using the Fetch app and get points that can be redeemed for gift cards at retailers such as Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Finally, pay attention to price adjustment policies. "If an item you buy over Black Friday goes on sale for less shortly after, you may be able to request a price adjustment," Woroch said. Some retailers such as Target have season-long policies that may apply to purchases made up until Dec. 25.