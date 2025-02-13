Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Arm shares rise on report that Meta will buy its first chip

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Outside view of Meta’s Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on July 18, 2024.
George Frey | Afp | Getty Images
  • Arm shares rose 5% after a Thursday report that it was developing its own chip and that it had secured Meta as one of its first customers.
  • The Financial Times report indicates that Arm is developing a new product that will compete with many of its customers.
  • Arm has historically been known as the "Switzerland" of chip technology firms, a reputation it received by dealing neutrally with competing chipmakers.

Arm shares rose 5% after a Thursday report that it was developing its own chip and that it had secured Meta as one of its first customers.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Financial Times report indicates that Arm is developing a new product that will compete with many of its customers. The semiconductor company currently licenses its technology, called an instruction set, as well as more complicated core designs, to its customers so they can build their own chips.

Arm has historically been known as the "Switzerland" of chip technology firms, a reputation it received by dealing neutrally with competing chipmakers. It counts Apple, Google, Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, Qualcomm and Intel as customers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Meta is spending as much as $65 billion this year on capital expenditures for artificial intelligence development. While much of its spending is on Nvidia-based systems, Meta has also purchased other chips, including AMD's competitor, and said it is developing its own chip internally.

Arm's chip will be a central processor for servers, according to the report, not the kind of graphics processor typically used for the heaviest AI workloads.

Nvidia tried to purchase Arm in 2020 from Softbank for $40 billion before the deal was blocked by regulators over Arm's key role in the chip market. Arm went public in 2023 and now has a market cap above $173 billion.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Soaring cocoa prices are bad news for those Valentine's Day chocolate purchases

news 21 mins ago

Defense stocks drop after Trump says Pentagon spending could be halved

Arm shares have risen nearly 29% so far in 2025 as it is seen as a core enabler of AI systems. Company leadership has told investors that it is looking to sell more advanced technology to its existing customers to grow revenue.

Rene Haas, Arm's CEO, cited billions of dollars in planned data center spending from Google for $75 billion, Microsoft for $80 billion and Meta for $60 billion as an opportunity for Arm earlier this month. "No one is pulling back," Haas said.

"No one is pulling back," Hass said earlier this month on an earnings call.

Arm is also a technology partner of the Stargate initiative, which plans to spend as much as $500 billion building AI infrastructure for OpenAI.

Arm declined to comment, and Meta did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

WATCH: Arm CEO: Stargate is an amazing opportunity for technology and innovation

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us