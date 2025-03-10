Money Report

Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz announces retirement, stock plummets 25%

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Asana CEO and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA | AFP | Getty Images
  • Dustin Moskovitz, the CEO of Asana and one of the original co-founders of Facebook, will retire from the software company.
  • Asana announced Moskovitz's retirement on Monday as part of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report
  • Asana's stock price was down more than 25% in after-hours trading Monday.

Dustin Moskovitz, the CEO of Asana and one of the original founders of Facebook, is retiring from the software company he started in 2008.

Asana announced Moskovitz's retirement on Monday as part of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, and its board has retained an executive search firm to help choose a new CEO. Moskovitz notified its board "of his intention to transition to the role of Chair when a new CEO begins," the company said Monday.

"As I reflect on my journey since co-founding Asana nearly 17 years ago, I'm filled with immense gratitude," Moskovitz said in a statement. "Creating and leading Asana has been more than just building a company — it's been a profound privilege to work alongside some of the most talented minds in the industry."

Asana said fourth-quarter sales rose 10% year-over-year to $188.3 million, which was in-line with analyst estimates.

The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was breakeven, ahead of analyst estimates of a loss of one cent per share.

Asana said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $184.5 million to $186.5 million, trailing analyst expectations of $191 million.

Asana's stock price was down more than 25% in after-hours trading Monday.

Moskovitz owns about 53% of the company's outstanding shares, between his Class A and Class B holdings. He has substantially increased his ownership since the company's public market debut in 2020.

In 2023, following a dip across the tech sector, Moskovitz told CNBC that, "It's been a wild two years in the market and there have been some interesting buying opportunities." 

