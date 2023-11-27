Asia markets largely rebound from Monday; oil eases slightly on Israel-Hamas truce extension

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rebound slightly after the region saw all its major indexes end the day in negative territory on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, oil prices eased somewhat lower after Qatar said the truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended by a further two days.

The Brent futures contract for January fell 50 cents, or 0.62%, to trade at $80.08 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures reversed earlier losses to post a 0.4% gain and trade at at $75.16 a barrel.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened up 0.81%, ahead of its October inflation readings on Wednesday.

Japan's markets started the day close to the flatline, with the Nikkei 225 marginally up and the Topix just slightly below the no change mark.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.42%, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 0.53%.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to extend its losses from Monday, with HSI futures at 17,517 compared to the index's close of 17,525.06.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground on Monday, a day after the major averages posted a four-week winning streak.

Stocks have rallied since the 10-year Treasury yield retreated from the 5% mark it briefly topped in late October. The S&P 500 is up 8.5% so far this month, while the Dow has added 6.9% and the Nasdaq has jumped 10.8%.

On Monday. the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.16%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite saw the smallest loss, edging lower by 0.07%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Jesse Pound contributed to this report

Market remains convinced the Fed is done hiking

Markets still think there's little chance the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates anytime soon, despite a strong stock market rally and generally upbeat economic data.

Traders in the fed funds futures market are assigning just a 6% probability to a December hike and a 12% chance of an increase in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch calculations. The tool also is pointing to the first cut in May, though the odds of that have lessened a bit over the past week.

At their last meeting, which concluded Nov. 1, policymakers gave no indication they were contemplating cuts any time soon, according to minutes released last week.

—Jeff Cox

The market historically has experienced a 'post-Thanksgiving hangover'

Since 1945, the S&P 500 has underperformed in the trading week following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Bespoke Investment. During this period, the S&P 500's median gain has been 0.19%, with positive returns 55% of the time, compared to the 0.24% median gain for all five trading day periods.

"In years when the S&P 500 was already up at least 15% YTD, the median gain was an even weaker 0.16%. Over the long term, it appears as though bulls come out of the Thanksgiving holiday season a little hungover and sluggish following all the festivities," the firm wrote in a Monday note.

However, market performance in the post-Thanksgiving week has become stronger over the last 20 years. The broad market index's median gain during the week after Thanksgiving has been 0.44%, according to the firm, with positive returns 70% of the time.

— Hakyung Kim

Dollar index heads for worst month of 2023

The dollar index is on track to post its biggest loss of the year this month.

The index, which tracks the U.S. greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, has slid 3.2% since November began. If that holds through month's end, it would mark the worst monthly performance since November 2022, when the index dropped 5%.

— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla

Dow and S&P 500 on track for strong November returns

November has typically been a winning month for the Dow and S&P 500, but this one is shaping up to be particularly strong.

The blue-chip Dow is poised to finish November up 6.9%, while the broad S&P 500 is slated to end 8.7% higher. (Thursday's close concludes the trading month.)

That's far more than usual. By comparison, each index has gained a relatively modest 1.7% in the month when averaging the returns for every November between 1950 and 2021, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

November has historically been the best month of the year on average for the S&P 500 and second best for the Dow, per the Almanac's data.

— Alex Harring