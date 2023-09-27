Asia markets mixed as oil and Treasury yields climb, Evergrande shares suspended

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell after notching some gains on Wednesday as an uptick in Treasury yields and oil prices dented investor sentiment on Wall Street.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest levels since 2007 and U.S. crude futures popped more than 3% to settle at $93.68 per barrel.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.57%, after the exchange announced that shares of embattled Chinese real estate firm Evergrande have been suspended.

Mainland Chinese stocks were slightly up on Thursday, with the CSI 300 rising 0.21%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.82%, while the Topix saw a smaller loss of 0.75% on Thursday morning.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rebounded from Wednesday's losses and gained 0.26%.

South Korea's markets are closed for a public holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes finished the day mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversing gains and ending down 0.2%. The S&P 500 edged up 0.02%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22%.

Australia retail sales in August grew less than expected

Seasonally adjusted retail sales in Australia climbed 0.2% in August compared to the prior month. It was slower than the 0.3% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed retail sales coming in at A$35.4 billion ($22.56 billion), 1.5% higher than the same period a year ago.

This showed the "consumers continued to restrain their retail spending," said Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics. "Historically low trend growth highlights just how much consumers have pulled back in response to cost-of-living pressures."

— Lim Hui Jie

Toyota shares slide despite reports it is planning third car plant in India: Reuters

Shares of Japanese automaker Toyota slipped 0.27% despite reports from Reuters that the company is planning to build a third car plant in India, its first production capacity expansion in the country in over a decade.

In an exclusive, sources told Reuters that Toyota wants to start with capacity of 80,000 to 120,000 vehicles a year for the plant, which the aim of growing to around 200,000 over time. This would increase the company's existing manufacturing capacity in India by as much as 30%.

Reuters also reported that Toyota has started developing a new sport utility vehicle (SUV) for the Indian market that would be launched in early 2026 and be an anchor product for the new factory.

— Lim Hui Jie

Thailand unexpectedly raises interest rates by 25 basis points

Thailand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 points to 2.5%, surprising economists who expected the Bank of Thailand to keep rates unchanged.

In its announcement, the BOT said explained that this is to keep inflation in the country between its target range of 2%-3%. Headline inflation is projected to remain within the target range, at 1.6% to 2.6% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

However, the central bank noted that inflation is projected to increase, in line with the country's economic recovery and El Niño-related supply pressure.

— Lim Hui Jie

Oil prices gain by more than $1, energy stocks rise

Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel Wednesday, boosting energy stocks and adding pressure to the broader stock market.

Brent crude futures were up $1.77, or 1.9%, to $95.73 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $2.62 or 2.9%, to $92.98.

Energy stocks got a boost from the move higher, with the S&P 500 sector last advancing by 1.8% in midday trading. Occidental Petroleum and Halliburton shares each rose by more than 3%.

However, stocks came off their highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 100 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by 0.1%.

— Sarah Min

Media stocks rise as writers strike ends

Popular media stocks inched up before the bell Wednesday as Hollywood writers and studios approved a labor contract that brings an end to a nearly 150-day labor strike.

The deal — valid until May 2026 — includes a minimum 5% pay increase, with additional bumps pay bumps in 2024 and 2025. Under the contract, artificial intelligence material won't qualify as source, or literary material.

The guild also negotiated a new residual payment based on viewership and show popularity.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Comcast and Paramount inched up less than 1% before the bell. Netflix added 0.6%.

— Samantha Subin, Sarah Whitten

Evergrande chairman is under police control, Bloomberg News says

China has put Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire chairman of embattled Chinese real estate firm Evergrande, under police control, according to Bloomberg News.

The report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said Hui is being monitored at a designated location after police took him away earlier in September.

Evergrande is seen by investors as being the epicenter of China's brewing real estate crisis. The company said that it would delay a debt restructuring meeting due Monday. Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer, defaulted on its debts in 2021. In August, Evergrande applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court.

— Yun Li

Energy stocks outperform as oil prices rise

Energy stocks are holding on to their gains on Wednesday even as the broader market struggles.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rose more than 2%, hitting new session highs shortly after the Dow turned negative. Exxon Mobil gained 2%, while Diamondback Energy climbed nearly 3%.

The price of oil was also moving higher, with futures for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude hovering just under $93 per barrel.

— Jesse Pound

Stocks hit session lows as yields and oil prices climb

Stocks slipped to session lows as the market grappled with rising oil prices and bond yields.

Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the three major indexes traded at their worst levels so far in Wednesday's session. The Dow fell more than 100 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both slipped around 0.1%.

— Alex Harring