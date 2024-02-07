Nikkei at fresh 34-year highs; prices in China continue to fall; Alibaba slides after results

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan's Nikkei led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Thursday, hitting fresh 34-year highs, after a report suggested the country's central bank would not aggressively tighten its monetary policy.

Investors also assessed China's January inflation data and the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended 2.06% higher at 36,863.28 after falling for two straight days, while the Topix closed 0.5% higher at 2,562.63.

Reuters reported that BOJ deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said the central bank was unlikely to raise interest rates aggressively, even after ending its negative interest rate policy.

China's consumer price index for January fell 0.8% year on year, steeper than the 0.5% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a month on month basis, the CPI rose 0.3%, a slower rate compared to the 0.4% expected.

The Reserve Bank of India held its repo rate at 6.5% and forecast 7% growth for fiscal year 2024-2025.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 1.34% after shares of Alibaba fell 6.4% after it missed analysts expectations for revenue in the December quarter.

Mainland Chinese CSI 300 inched 0.64% higher to end at 3,364.93, extending its winning streak to four days.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 extended gains for a third straight day, ending 0.31% higher at 7,639.20.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.41% to 2,620.32, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 1.81%, finishing at 1.81%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose, with the S&P 500 setting another all time record and nearly breaching the 5,000 mark. The index gained 0.82% to finish at 4,995.06, but at session highs, the S&P hit 4,999.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached a new all time high of 38,677.36 after rallying 0.4%, while Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95%.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Nikkei hits new 34-year high after report says BOJ may not raise rates "aggressively"

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 hit a new 34-year high Thursday, rising 1.71% to 36,738.42.

The index surpassed its Jan. 22 high of 36,546.95 hit and comes after Bank of Japan's deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said the BOJ was "unlikely to raise interest rates aggressively, even after ending its negative interest rate policy," according to Reuters.

The BOJ's benchmark interest rate currently stands at -0.1%. The bank has said it would not raise rates until it sees inflation sustaining at BOJ's target of 2%.

— Lim Hui Jie

China producer and consumer prices dip again on annualized basis

China's producer prices declined for a 16th month in January, with the producer price index declining 2.5% in January from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday, slightly better than expectations for a 2.6% decline, after a 2.7% drop in December.

Consumer prices in the world's second-largest economy slipped for a fourth month, with the consumer price index falling 0.8% in January on an annual basis, more than the median estimate for a 0.5% decline in a Reuters poll. CPI slipped 0.3% in December.

On a monthly basis though, CPI climbed 0.3% in January from December, slightly weaker than median expectations for 0.4% growth.

Please read the full story for more.

— Clement Tan

SoftBank shares jump more than 8% in early trade as Arm results surpass expectations

Shares of Japanese investment holding company SoftBank surged more than 8% in morning trading after chipmaker Arm posted results that surpassed expectations.

Arm shares rocketed as much as 41% after the chip designer reported revenue and earnings that sailed past analysts' estimates, as well as giving a strong outlook for the coming quarter.

SoftBank took Arm public in September and still owns about 930 million shares, or roughly 90% of the chip designer's outstanding stock.

SoftBank's stake in Arm jumped by almost $16 billion — from close to $71.6 billion to $87.4 billion — after the earnings report. That means the gains from Arm exceeded the $14 billion losses suffered by investing in co-working space provider WeWork, which went bankrupt in November.

— Lim Hui Jie

Nvidia shares top $700 for the first time

Nvidia shares topped $700 for the first time during Wednesday intraday trading, with the chipmaker continuing its extraordinary ascent this year even amid concerns the stock is now overpriced.

The stock is now up by more than 40% in 2024. It was higher by 2.8% on Wednesday.

— Sarah Min, Nick Wells

Oil rises as Netanyahu vows to press on with war

Oil prices rose Wednesday as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the war in Gaza, diminishing hopes for a ceasefire agreement.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March added 55 cents, or 0.75%, to settle at $73.86 a barrel Wednesday, while the Brent contract for April gained 62 cents, or 0.79%, to settle at $79.21 a barrel.

Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected a proposal made by Hamas for a permanent ceasefire, vowing to fight on in Gaza until "absolute victory."

Oil prices also found support from forecasts that U.S. production will grow more slowly this year than expected. On balance, domestic oil output is expected to grow by 170,000 barrels per day this year, down significantly from the Energy Department's previous forecast of 290,000 bpd.

— Spencer Kimball

Berkshire Hathaway shares top $600,00 for the first time

Berkshire Hathaway class A shares climbed about 1% Wednesday to hit an intraday high of $600,531, the first time the conglomerate's stock crossed the $600,000 threshold.

Warren Buffet's conglomerate has gained more than 10% this year, outperforming the S&P 500's 4.7% return. The company is set to report fourth quarter earnings later this month.

— Yun Li

Fed officials advocate moving slow on cutting rates

Wednesday was a big day for Federal Reserve speakers, virtually all of whom said they aren't ready to start cutting interest rates yet and will move slowly once they are. Some highlights:

Governor Adriana Kugler said inflation is showing solid signs of slowing down, but she is not ready yet to start lowering interest rates.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also expressed caution about cutting rates too quickly, telling CNBC he only expects two or three reductions this year.

"I will need to see more evidence before considering adjusting the policy stance," Boston President Susan Collins said, adding that the path ahead could be "bumpy."

Commenting on the economy, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said, "That drumbeat you hear is the soft landing." However, he also added that he favors "being patient" on rates.

—Jeff Cox