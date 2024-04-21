Asia markets rebound from Friday's sell-off; China loan prime rates in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from Friday's sell-off as investors look to fresh data points out of China, Japan and South Korea this week.

On Friday, markets in the region tumbled after Israel launched a strike at Iran, causing stocks to fall and safe-haven assets to climb.

On Monday, investors will monitor China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates. The five-year LPR will be closely watched, as it acts as the peg for most property mortgages.

Japan's Nikkei 225 popped 0.86% at the open, with the broad based Topix seeing a larger gain of 1.44%.

South Korea's Kospi also rose 1.13%, while the small cap Kosdaq advanced 1.04%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week 0.64% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,331, pointing to a positive open compared to the HSI's close of 16,224.14.

On Friday in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 fell for a sixth straight session, notching their longest losing streak since October 2022.

The downtrend comes as Nvidia dived, adding to recent market woes tied to geopolitical conflicts and sticky inflation.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%, lifted by a rally of more than 6% in American Express following earnings{

American Express boosts Dow

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The Dow has once again outperformed on Friday, lifted by American Express' post-earnings rally.

The blue-chip average is the only of the three major indexes poised for gains in Friday's session. It has also seen the smallest loss on a weekly basis.

American Express led the index higher on Friday, with shares jumping more than 4%. The financial company posted stronger-than-expected diluted earnings per share and reaffirmed full-year guidance.

UnitedHealth and Chevron were the next-biggest advancers on Friday, with each up more than 1.5%. About 2 out of every 3 of the 30 Dow members traded higher in the session.

— Alex Harring

— CNBC's Yun Li and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel still sees two or three rate cuts by end of year

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel remains bullish on the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting path, he told CNBC on Friday.

"We can all say at the beginning of the year the market was way optimistic with four or five cuts. Now it's squeezed down to one. And I actually think that we might get two or three cuts by the end of the year," Siegel said, pointing out that Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that if the economy softens, that is another reason to cut rates unless inflation is out of control.

The professor said he sees "good trends" looking ahead to the personal consumption expenditures data. He believes the Fed should cut interest rates if inflation goes down, even if the economy goes down, and said it would be the "super best case" for stocks going forward.

— Pia Singh

Big Tech outperforming during pullback, Barclays says

You cannot blame Big Tech for the stock market rally losing its footing, according to Barclays.

Strategist Venu Krishna said in a note to clients Friday that the earnings strength of the biggest tech stocks has somewhat insulated them in this drawback.

"Big Tech has been more resilient than the rest of the tech sector through the MTD selloff, likely because Big Tech's gains were less dependent on multiple expansion. Overall, losses have been more evenly distributed than gains," Krishna said.

"1Q earnings are the next overhang," Krishna added.

— Jesse Pound

Information technology stocks weigh on S&P 500

Stephen Nellis | Reuters

The information technology sector dragged on the S&P 500 on Friday, extending a trend seen this week.

The sector slid more than 2% on Friday, making it the worst performing of the 11 that comprise the benchmark. By comparison, the broad index slipped less than 1%.

For the whole week, the sector was also the biggest loser with a drop of more than 6%. The S&P 500 as a whole lost less than 3%.

Super Micro Computer and Micron Technology led the sector into the red this week, respectively diving more than 17% and 12%. Nvidia and Jabil also each shed more than 10% this week.

— Alex Harring