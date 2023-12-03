Asia markets poised to start December higher, key data due on Tuesday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to start the final month of this year on a stronger note, with investors awaiting a slew of key economic data Tuesday and inflation readings later this week.

Inflation reading for Tokyo will be released Tuesday, which is widely seen as a leading indicator for nationwide trends. South Korea inflation numbers will also be out the same day.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its final meeting for the year tomorrow, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the bank to hold rates at 4.35%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 1.19%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 will most likely climb, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,420 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,470 against the index's last close of 33,431.51.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,942, pointing to a stronger open compared with HSI's close of 16,830.3.

On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit new highs for 2023, gaining 0.59% and 0.82% respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.55%.

This came despite U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushing back against the market's expectations for interest rate cuts ahead, saying it was "premature to conclude with confidence" that monetary policy was "sufficiently restrictive."

Powell says rate cut talks are 'premature' and more hikes could come

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell described discussion of cutting interest rates as "premature," saying more hikes could be on the horizon.

"It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease," Powell said in prepared remarks for an audience at Spelman College in Atlanta. "We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so."

His remarks come ahead of the central bank's next meeting on Dec. 12-13. The Fed has kept rates level at its last two meetings.

"The strong actions we have taken have moved our policy rate well into restrictive territory, meaning that tight monetary policy is putting downward pressure on economic activity and inflation," Powell said. "Monetary policy is thought to affect economic conditions with a lag, and the full effects of our tightening have likely not yet been felt."

Oil falls more than 2% on OPEC skepticism, U.S. rig count

Oil prices continued their slide on Friday amid disappointment with OPEC+ production cuts and as U.S. oil rigs rose slightly week over week.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell $1.89, or 2.49%, to $74.07 a barrel, while the Brent crude contract for February declined $1.98, or 2.45%, to $78.88 a barrel.

Oil has declined about 5% since Wednesday's close despite efforts by OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, to boost prices.

Seven OPEC+ member Thursday promised cuts of 2.2 million bpd for the first quarter of 2024, but traders were skeptical that they would actually deliver.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil rigs rose by 5 week over week, but are down 122 year over year.

Legacy tech stocks outperform in market rally

Some of the former leaders in the technology sector have enjoyed a strong rally in recent weeks that have helped push the U.S. stock market back near its highest level of the year.

Over the last month, Intel is up more than 16%, and IBM has jumped more than 9%. HP Inc. shares are up more than 10% in that same time frame. Dell was sliding on Friday after its third quarter report, but the stock is still up over 4% in the past month.

"While Nvidia garners all the attention, of all things Intel recently has outperformed. Together with almost daily new highs in IBM and Dell, it's enough to make you think PCs are here to stay. These may not be as much fun as the Mag 7, but that's only true if you define fun as volatility rather than making money. In any event, the real point here is that it is encouraging to see stocks like these acting well, in addition to the Nvidia's of the world," Wellington Shields analyst Frank Gretz said in a note to clients on Friday.

Bank of America forecasts 5000 level for S&P 500 by the end of 2024

Bank of America thinks the benchmark S&P 500 thinks can reach the 5,000 by the end of next year, as Wall Street has already past a point of "maximum macro uncertainty."

Analyst Derek Harris wrote in a Friday note that markets have already "absorbed significant geopolitical shocks," and the Federal Reserve has has so far meaningfully helped tame inflation with rate hikes in 2023. The move higher would mark a roughly 10% increase from current S&P 500 support levels.

"Macro signals are muddled, but idiosyncratic alpha increased this year," Harris wrote. "We're bullish not because we expect the Fed to cut, but because of what the Fed has accomplished. Companies have adapted (as they are wont to do) to higher rates and inflation."

