Asia markets gain as Wall Street powers ahead, key China data in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Friday as Wall Street continued to rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates and laid out a roadmap for cuts in 2024 and beyond.

Investors await key economic data out of China, including November house prices, industrial output, and retail sales data.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 continued to extend its four-month high, up 1.05% and on pace for a sixth straight day of gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 also rebounded from Thursday's losses, rose 1.25%, while the Topix was also 0.72% higher.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.01% and the small-cap Kosdaq was flat.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 1.8% higher, while the CSI 300 index opened 0.7% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its record breaking rally to hit new record highs, gaining 0.43%.

Other major indexes also continued their advance, with the S&P 500 adding 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.19%.

The 10-year Treasury note yield dropped below 4% for the first time since August as traders bet on rate cuts for 2024 mount.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Japan's factory activity contracts for seventh straight month in December

Japan's manufacturing activity contracted in December for the seventh straight month, according to a private survey.

A flash reading of the au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index shrank to 47.7 in December from 48.3 in November, signaling the quickest deterioration in manufacturing business conditions for ten months.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI, however, was 52.0 in December versus 50.8 in November, the fastest gain in the three months.

The survey said services growth remained softer than the average seen over 2023 as a whole. Total new business expanded at a slightly quicker but mild pace in December, despite a slight drop in new export sales.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Australia's private activity contracts at a softer pace in December: Judo Bank

Australia's private sector activity remained in contraction territory in December, but contracted at a softer pace, according to flash estimates from Judo Bank.

The composite purchasing managers' index for the country stood at 47.4, compared with the 27-month low of 46.2 in November.

Australia's manufacturing PMI was at 47.8, slightly higher than the 47.7 in the previous month, while services PMI came in 47.6, a slower rate of contraction compared with 46.0 in November.

The bank said that demand conditions remained under pressure in December, but inflation for input costs eased. Overall employment also continued to grow and companies' optimism improved from November.

— Lim Hui Jie

'Powell breaks out punchbowl early at the holiday party,' Deutsche Bank says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tone Wednesday raises the likelihood of rate cuts coming sooner than some anticipated, and improves the chances of a soft landing if inflation continues to ease, Deutsche Bank said.

"While our baseline remains that the first rate cut is likely to come in June 2024 and that the Fed will reduce rates by 175bps next year, today's meeting points to dovish risks to this expectation," Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist, wrote Wednesday in a note titled, "December FOMC: Powell breaks out punchbowl early at the holiday party."

"We see heightened risks that rate cuts could come as early as March," Luzzetti continued. "Earlier policy easing in the presence of more substantial disinflation would improve soft landing prospects."

In fact, the CME FedWatch Tool shows markets are currently pricing in a roughly 72% probability the Fed will cut rates by 0.25 percentage points in March. That's up from 65% on Wednesday.

— Sarah Min, Michael Bloom

Big tech companies underperform Thursday

Mega cap tech names lagged behind the market, inching into negative territory amid broader market gains.

Microsoft and Netflix fell around 2.3% as of Thursday afternoon. Amazon and Alphabet declined 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Apple and Meta Platforms also saw their shares decline by 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1%.

— Hakyung Kim

Oil settles 3% higher on weaker dollar, demand outlook upgrade

Oil prices settled 3% higher on Thursday on a weaker dollar and slight upgrade to demand growth in 2024.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January gained $2.11, or 3.04%, to settle at $71.58 a barrel, while the Brent contract for February rose $2.35, or 3.16%, to settle at $76.61 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar also dropped to a four-month low Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated the rate hikes were over. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper, which can lift demand.

And the International Energy Agency on Thursday said global oil demand would grow by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, up slightly from its previous forecast of 930,000 barrels per day.

— Spencer Kimball

10-year Treasury yield drops below 4%

The benchmark rate broke below 4% for the first time since August, as traders mounted bets on Fed rate cuts for 2024. The 10-year was last trading around 3.95%.

— Fred Imbert