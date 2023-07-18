Asia markets rise as investors digest Wall Street's strong earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets all rose on Wednesday as investors digest better-than-expected results from Wall Street.

Overall, the earnings season was off to a strong start. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported, 84% exceeded profit estimates, according to FactSet.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped 1%, while the Topix was up 0.94%. Business sentiment among manufacturers in Japan declined for the first time in six months in July, according to the Reuters Tankan survey, which measures confidence among large Japanese companies.

South Korea's Kospi climbed marginally, and the Kosdaq was up 0.31% after reaching its highest level in over 15 months on Tuesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rebounded from Tuesday losses and rose 0.58%. Australia will see its unemployment figures out Thursday, seen as critical to the central bank on whether it will continue to hike rates.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to continue sliding after falling more than 2% on Tuesday, with futures at 18,898 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,015.72.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.06% and notching its seventh straight day of gains and its longest winning streak since March 2021. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

— Weizhen Tan

Microsoft, Chipotle among the S&P 500 names hitting fresh highs

Forty-three stocks in the S&P 500 leapt to new 52-week highs on Tuesday.

Microsoft jumped to all-time highs dating back to its March 1986 initial public offering. At their highest level on Tuesday, shares hit $366.78. Shares of the Big Tech name popped after Microsoft announced a new artificial intelligence subscription service for Microsoft 365, costing an additional $30 a month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares rose to a high of $2,173.63 Tuesday. The stock is trading at all time high levels dating back to the burrito chain's debut in January 2006. Chipotle signed its first-ever franchise partner to expand in the Middle East.

On Semiconductor, Darden and Omnicom are also trading at all-time highs.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Morgan Stanley beats second-quarter analyst estimates

Morgan Stanley reported an earnings beat before the opening bell on Tuesday thanks to exceptional wealth management revenue.

The firm reported an adjusted $1.24 per share and $13.46 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $1.15 and $15.08 billion.

— Brian Evans

Bank of America posts better-than-expected earnings

Bank of America earnings and revenue exceeded estimates, as the company got a boost from higher interest rates and interest income.

"All businesses performed well, and we saw improved market shares, particularly in our Sales and Trading and Investment Banking businesses," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement. "A strong balance sheet and ample liquidity allowed us to continue investments in our franchise to drive long-term value for stakeholders."

Bank of America shares rose 0.8% in the premarket

— Fred Imbert

Retail sales weaker than expected in June despite inflation drop

Consumer spending was weaker than expected in June despite a seemingly brighter inflation picture, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Advance retail sales showed just a 0.2% increase for the month over May, less than the 0.5% increase that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting. Excluding autos, the increase also was 0.2%, below the 0.3% estimate.

Falling prices saw gasoline station sales drop 1.4%, offsetting a 2% gain from miscellaneous stores and a 1.9% increase on online purchases.

The numbers are not adjusted for inflation; the consumer price index rose 0.2% for the month, indicating that real sales were about flat.

—Jeff Cox