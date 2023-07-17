Hong Kong stocks tumble 2% dragged by property and tech; Asia markets mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as Hong Kong stocks led losses in the region, tumbling by 2% and dragged by real estate and technology stocks.

Mainland Chinese markets were also in negative territory, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.4% and the Shenzhen Component falling 0.45%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.46% down as investors digest minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's July meeting.

The Nikkei 225 climbed marginally and the Topix rose 0.32%. Japanese investors are bracing for key economic data later this week, including its trade balance and consumer price index figures for June.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.57%, but the Kosdaq was up 1.04% as the country holds its first Nuclear Consultative Group meeting with the U.S. today.

The meeting will "discuss information sharing, consultation mechanism and joint planning and execution designed to bolster nuclear deterrence against North Korea." Yonhap reported, citing South Korea's presidential office.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed as investors braced for the second quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.22% to reach its highest closing level in 2023, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.39%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw the largest gain 0.93%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

RBA held rates steady amid declining inflation and risk of output growth falling further

The Reserve Bank of Australia was considering whether to hold rates steady, or raise by 25 basis points in its July meeting, minutes have revealed.

The central bank eventually decided to leave rates unchanged, saying that monetary policy was "clearly restrictive" at the prevailing cash rate of 4.1% and that mortgage interest payments were around a record high in May.

It also acknowledged that inflation has been declining, and would help mitigate the risk of a rise in medium-term inflation expectations.

The bank said the risk that output growth could slow more than expected if rates were raised, noting there was "considerable uncertainty" around household consumption.

Read more here.

— Lim Hui Jie

China's Evergrande reports steep losses for 2021 and 2022, liabilities also rise

Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group posted steep losses in its long overdue results for 2021 and 2022.

The company saw a total net loss of 686.2 billion yuan ($95.68 billion) for 2021, and a 125.8 billion total net loss in 2022.

For 2022, the majority of the losses were due to losses related to the return of lands, impairment losses on financial assets, and other non-operating losses, which amounted to 69.37 billion yuan.

Evergrande's total liabilities amounted to 2.35 trillion yuan last year, 23% higher compared to 2020, while its total assets stood at 1.8 trillion yuan, 20% lower compared to two years ago.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ryan Browne

— Ganesh Rao

Tech software ETF reaches a new 52-week high

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF added 1.2% Monday, hitting a new 52-week high.

The ETF, which has targeted exposure to software, interactive media and related companies, has gained almost 42% in 2023. Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF also gained more than 1% as of Monday afternoon, amid a 56.3% year-to-date rally.

— Hakyung Kim

More than 40 S&P 500 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

The S&P 500 is up a modest 0.3% Monday morning, but 43 constituents in the broad-market index jumped to new 52-week highs, including a handful hitting their highest levels in decades.

Booking Holdings jumped to a high of $2,938.38, reaching all-time highs dating back to the travel stock's initial public offering in 1999.

Cintas popped to all-time highs dating back to its debut in 1983. The corporate uniform supplier touched a high of $503.70. Cintas posted a beat late last week, with fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.33 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

Pest control giant Rollins touched a high of $44.78, an all-time high since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1968.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

How the Nasdaq 100 rebalance impacts Megacap Tech

Details are starting to trickle out about the Nasdaq 100 rebalance, which will become effective on July 24.

According to Goldman Sachs, Nvidia and Microsoft are the stocks that will see the biggest downward adjustments as part of the rebalance, and Apple will be the largest stock in the group, but with a smaller weighting than it currently has.

Read more about the changes to the index and the potential impact on stocks at CNBC Pro.

— Jesse Pound

Manufacturing growth in New York area stalls, Fed survey shows

Manufacturing activity in the New York areas ground to a near-standstill in July, with nearly as many firms reporting expansion as contraction.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Manufacturing Survey dropped 6 points to a reading of 1.1, representing the difference between companies seeing growth against contraction. Wall Street had been looking for a reading of zero, according to Dow Jones.

New orders were little changed at 3.3, while shipments fell 8.6 points and inventories declined 4.8 points to a reading of -10.8. There was some good news on inflation, with both the prices paid and received indexes falling more than 5 points.

—Jeff Cox