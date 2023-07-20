Asia markets fall as Japan's inflation rises slightly in June

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday as investors digested Japan's consumer price index figures for June. The country's core inflation rate - which strips out costs of fresh food - came in at 3.3%, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters, official data showed.

This is slightly higher than May's figure of 3.2%, and also above the Bank of Japan's 2% target. The country's headline inflation rate also came in at 3.3% in June, up from May's figure of 3.2%.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.23%, while the Topix was 0.52% lower as investors weigh the inflation data ahead of the Bank of Japan's meeting next week for its rate decision.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.88%, and the Kosdaq retreated from its 16 month high to fall 0.85% as producer prices fell for the first time since November 2020.

Separately, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.34% lower.

In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to open higher, with futures at 18,935 compared to the HSI's last close of 18,928.02.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped for a ninth straight day after better-than-expected earnings results from drug maker Johnson & Johnson. It was the Dow's best daily winning streak since 2017.

Despite this, the broader market suffered after post-earnings declines in trader favorites Netflix and Tesla. The S&P 500 slipped 0.68% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.05%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Brian Evans contributed to this report

Japan's core inflation rate climbs slightly to 3.3% in June

Japan's core consumer price index climbed by 3.3% year on year in June, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters and slightly higher than the 3.2% recorded in May.

The core inflation rate strips out prices of fresh food from the overall consumer price index. The country's headline inflation rate also came in at 3.3% in June, rising slightly from 3.2% seen in May.

This is the 15th straight month that the inflation rate is above the Bank of Japan's 2% target, but BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda signaled in a recent Reuters report the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy could be maintained for now, saying "there was still some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target."

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Dow Jones Industrial Average outperforms the Nasdaq 100 by the widest margin since 2022

The 30-stock Dow is beating the Nasdaq 100 on Thursday, outperforming it by as much as 2.5 percentage points.

That is the widest gap between the two indexes since February 2022.

Strong quarterly results from Johnson & Johnson, in which the health-care giant beat on earnings, helped propel the blue-chip average. Indeed, shares popped 6%. Goldman Sachs and Boeing are also up more than 2%. Each of those three stocks are good for at least 30 points on the Dow. Meanwhile, Tesla's 9% decline is dragging on the Nasdaq 100.

Even as the Dow is on its way to a ninth day of gains – its longest winning streak since September 2017 – it's still only up 6.4% in 2023, compared to the Nasdaq 100's jump of 41%.

-Darla Mercado, Nick Wells

J&J earnings beat, shares rise

Johnson & Johnson shares rose more than 1% in the premarket after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant earned an adjusted $2.80 per share on revenue of $25.53 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.62 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion.

J&J also raised its full-year outlook.

— Fred Imbert, Annika Kim Constantino

Netflix surpasses subscriber expectations as password sharing crackdown kicks off

Despite a mixed quarterly print, Netflix's latest results seemed to prove some Wall Street analysts wrong on the subscriber front.

The company on Wednesday reported second-quarter results that missed revenue expectations, but showed stronger-than-expected earnings and an 8% jump in subscriptions as its crackdown on password sharing took off.

For the period, Netflix added 5.9 billion new subscriptions, well above many Wall Street estimates. Heading into the print, some analysts had been cautious on Netflix's subscriber growth, with Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz and Wells Fargo's Steven Cahall saying that estimates look too high.

Both analysts had said they were bracing for a post-earnings pullback, but that investors should consider using short-term pressure as a buying opportunity.

— Samantha Subin

Retail investor bullishness surges to 27-month high of 51.4% in latest AAII survey

Individual investor enthusiasm for stocks climbed to 51.4% in the latest weekly survey by the American Association of Individual Investors, up from 41.0% bullishness last week, and the seventh straight week bullish sentiment landed above its long-term historical average of 37.5%.

The latest week's optimism was the highest since April 2021, when it stood at 52.7%. Similiarly, the seven-week above average score was the longest stretch of unabashed optimism since February-May of 2021.

Conversely, bearish opinion that stocks will fall in price over the next six months dropped to 21.5%, the lowest since June 2021, from 25.9% last week, and the seventh week in a row bearishness was below its historical average of 31.0%. The seven-week stretch is the longest since a 23-week streak that lasted from February to July of 2021.

Bearish sentiment "is nearing the bottom of its typical range," the AAII said. The past year's high in bearishness came last September, when 60.9% of investors thought the future outlook for stocks was grim — less than one month before the bear market bottom.

Neutral opinion narrowed to 27.1% of investors polled in the latest week vs 33.1% last week.

— Scott Schnipper