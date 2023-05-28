Asia Markets Rise After U.S. Reaches Debt Ceiling Deal, Japan Stocks at Highest Since July 1990

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely higher after U.S President Joe Biden and congressional leaders reached a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling over the weekend. The bill is expected to be voted on later this week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 continued to push 33-year highs to trade at the highest levels since July 1990 as it jumped 1.54%, with the Topix also gaining 1.11%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.98%, while South Korean markets are closed Monday for a holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index continued sliding to new lows this year, falling 0.12%. Mainland Chinese markets are more mixed, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.23% and the Shenzhen Component down 0.16%.

Wall Street rallied on Friday ahead of the debt ceiling deal, with the Nasdaq Composite posting a fifth straight week of wins.

The tech-heavy index gained 2.2% on Friday, while the S&P 500 gained 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%. U.S. markets will be closed for Memorial Day.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Singapore's Temasek cuts pay for senior management and investor team involved in FTX

Singapore state-owned investor Temasek cut the compensation of senior management and its investment team responsible for the recommendation to invest in failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

"Although there was no misconduct by the investment team in reaching their investment recommendation, the investment team and senior management, who are ultimately responsible for investment decisions made, took collective accountability and had their compensation reduced," Chairman Lim Boon Heng said in a statement.

The move from Temasek comes after an internal review was launched to look into its investment into FTX, which resulted in a write-down of $275 million.

Lim added that there was fraudulent conduct by FTX "intentionally hidden from investors, including Temasek." The statement did not specify how many staff were affected, nor the severity of the pay cuts.

— Lim Hui Jie

Fed's Loretta Mester expects interest rates will have to rise

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told CNBC on Friday that she expects more interest rate increases will be needed as inflation stays elevated.

"When I look at the data and I look at what's happening with the inflation numbers, I do think we're going to have to tighten a bit more," Mester said on "Squawk on the Street." "We've made progress. Now it's this calibration exercise, and that's what's difficult."

Mester is a nonvoting member this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

—Jeff Cox

Preferred Fed inflation gauge rises more than expected

The core personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose 0.4% in April. That's more than economists polled by Dow Jones expected. Year over year, core PCE rose 4.7%, also more than expected.

— Fred Imbert

Markets now expecting Fed rate hike in June

Markets raised their bets for a June rate hike from the Federal Reserve following hotter-than-expected inflation data Friday morning.

Odds for a quarter percentage point increase jumped to 56%, according to CME Group data. That followed a report showing that personal consumption expenditures prices rose 0.4% in April and 4.7% from a year ago.

The chances of an increase were just 17% a week ago. The probability of a hike by no later than July rose to 75%.

—Jeff Cox

Consumer sentiment slightly beats expectations

The final reading on May consumer sentiment was slightly above expectations. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in at 59.2, while economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast a reading of 57.7.

To be sure, that level is well below April's 63.5.

"Consumer sentiment slid 7% amid worries about the path of the economy, erasing nearly half of the gains achieved after the all-time historic low from last June. This decline mirrors the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, during which sentiment also plunged," Surveys of Consumers director Joanne Hsu wrote.

— Fred Imbert