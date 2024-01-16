Asia markets fall ahead of key China economic data; Japan stocks resume rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets extended their declines on Wednesday, ahead of a slew of economic data from China.

Investors will also assess the Reuters Tankan manufacturing index for January, which saw business sentiment among large Japanese companies slide for the first time in four months.

The monthly Reuters Tankan survey is widely considered a leading indicator of the Bank of Japan's official quarterly Tankan survey that assesses business conditions in the country.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell for a fourth day, down marginally.

In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded, with the index gaining 1.24% and the broad-based Topix up 0.92%

South Korea's Kospi was down 0.46%, while the small-cap Kosdaq dipped 1.1%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,793, pointing to a weaker open after the index led losses in Asia on Tuesday, closing at 15,865.92.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as bond yields ticked higher and Wall Street pored through the latest batch of fourth-quarter earnings.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield climbed more than 11 basis points to 4.064% after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated in a speech that the central bank could ease monetary policy slower than Wall Street had anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.62%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.37% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.19%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

Yields spike after Fed Governor Wallace says rate cuts may come slower than expected

The 10-year Treasury yield added nearly 9 basis points Tuesday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested the central bank may take its time lowering rates.

"As long as inflation doesn't rebound and stay elevated, I believe the [Federal Open Market Committee] will be able to lower the target range for the federal funds rate this year," Waller said in a speech at the Brookings Institution.

"When the time is right to begin lowering rates, I believe it can and should be lowered methodically and carefully," he added. "In many previous cycles ... the cut rates reactively and did so quickly and often by large amounts. This cycle, however, ... I see no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past."

— Hakyung Kim

Oil falls on stronger dollar, interest rate expectations

Oil prices fell Tuesday as the U.S dollar grew stronger after a Federal Reserve official indicated the central bank may not cut rates as aggressively as the market expects.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract for February dropped 56 cents, or .77%, to trade at $72.12 a barrel. The Brent futures contract for March fell 13 cents, or .17%, to trade at $78.02 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar index rose nearly 1% after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said interest rates "should be lowered methodically and carefully" when the time is right.

Waller acknowledged the cuts are likely this year as long as inflation does not rebound and stay elevated.

Oil prices rose earlier in the trading session Tuesday as investors monitored mounting Middle East tensions, particularly in the Red Sea.

Oil major Shell has halted transit through the Red Sea amid fears about attacks by Houthi militants on commercial vessels in the waterway, The Wall Street Journal reported.

— Spencer Kimball

Microsoft, Nvidia among 16 S&P 500 names reaching fresh highs

"Magnificent 7 stocks" Microsoft and Nvidia were two of the 16 S&P 500 names to reach fresh highs on Tuesday. Shares of Microsoft were trading at levels not seen since March 1986, while shares of Nvidia were at levels not seen since January 1999.

Here are some of the other names that reached all-time highs:

Palo Alto Networks trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in July, 2012

trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in July, 2012 Eli Lilly trading at all-time high levels back to 1952 when the company offered its first public shares of stock

trading at all-time high levels back to 1952 when the company offered its first public shares of stock CBOE Holdings trading at all-time high levels back to its IPO in June, 2010‎

The TJX Companies trading at all-time highs back to IPO in 1987

Allstate trading at all-time highs levels back to its IPO in 1993, originally the insurance subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck

— Lisa Kailai Han, Christopher Hayes

Energy leads Tuesday's sector losses

The energy sector saw the largest decline within the S&P 500 on Tuesday, falling 2.1%, as oil prices fell on a strengthening U.S. Dollar. EQT, APA and EOG Resources all fell around 3.4%.

Financial stocks also dropped amid a series of big bank earnings reports. Morgan Stanley, which posted quarterly results in the morning, tumbled 5.2%. PayPal and T Rowe Price Group declined 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim