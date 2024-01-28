Evergrande shares plunge after Hong Kong court orders liquidation; Hang Seng gains over 1%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande plummeted after Hong Kong's high court ordered the liquidation of the firm on Monday.

Trading in its shares was halted at about 10:18 a.m. Hong Kong time after plunging 20% in volatile trading. Subsidaries Evergrande Property Services and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group called for trading halts, according to filings with the Hong Kong exchange.

Evergrande overseas creditors failed to reach an 11th-hour restructuring deal this weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported.

China's CSI 300 index fell 0.26%, driven by losses in Shenzhen, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose over 1.21%.

In Singapore, its central bank left policy unchanged as expected on Monday in its first quarterly monetary policy decision of 2024. The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it will maintain its exchange rate policy band known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate or S$NEER.

This week's major events will be China's factory activity figures for January as well as Australia's fourth-quarter inflation figures on Wednesday. This will be last set of key data before the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting on Feb. 5.

On Wednesday, Taiwan and Hong Kong will also release their fourth-quarter GDP numbers.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% higher as traders returned after a long weekend.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded from Friday's losses and rose 0.94%, while the broad based Topix climbed 1.26%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 1.1%, and the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.17%.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declining 0.07% and 0.36%, snapping six-day winning streaks. The fall also marked a retreat for the S&P 500 from all-time closing highs.

The U.S. core personal consumption expenditures price index grew 0.2% in December compared with the previous month, and 2.9% on a yearly basis. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective increases of 0.2% and 3%.

Friday's PCE print came a day after gross domestic product data revealed higher-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, bolstering investors' hopes that the economy has avoided a deep recession.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's first rate decision of 2024 is set to be released Wednesday stateside.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Singapore central bank stands pat in first policy meeting of the year

Singapore's central bank left its monetary policy unchanged as expected on Monday in its first quarterly monetary policy decision of 2024.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it will maintain its exchange rate policy band known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate or S$NEER.

"MAS will closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, and remain vigilant to risks to inflation and growth," the central bank said in a policy statement.

The central bank said it expects the country's gross domestic product to improve in 2024, estimating growth between 1% and 3%.

The MAS said core inflation is expected to rise in the current quarter "due in part to the one-off impact of the 1%-point hike in the GST from January this year." Singapore raised its goods and services tax by one percentage point on Jan. 1.

The benchmark Straits Times index edged 0.1% higher in early trading.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.2% in December

The core price consumptions expenditures index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric, rose 0.2% in December month over month, matching a Dow Jones estimate. Year over year, core PCE was up 2.9%, slightly less than the 3% forecast.

— Fred Imbert

Recent economic data is good, but don't expect rate cut at next week's Fed meeting, market participants say

Market pros have applauded gross domestic product and personal consumption data released this week. But that doesn't mean they're expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the near future.

The two data points painted a picture of an economy that is cooling without being tipped into a recessionary phase, boosting investor optimism.

Still, traders are pricing in a more than 97% likelihood that the central bank leaves interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. And they have forecasted a probability of more than 52% that the cost of borrowing money will be kept the same at the March meeting, a sharp increase from around 17% a month ago.

Friday's PCE data "is clearly market friendly even if it doesn't suggest, at this point, that the Fed lowers rates at the March 20 meeting," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

However, Krosby said rate cuts are a question of "when" and not "if," adding that the Fed will likely begin lowering interest levels during the May or June meetings.

Carson Group global market strategist Sonu Varghese agreed, saying he expects a series of decreases starting in May.

"The big picture is that the Fed doesn't need to worry that stronger economic growth will stoke inflation because it hasn't," he said.

— Alex Harring

Oil on pace for best week since October on U.S. growth, China stimulus

Oil prices are on pace for the best week in months as U.S. economic growth and stimulus in China bolster hopes for more robust demand this year.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March was last down 93 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $76.43 a barrel. The Brent contract for March was last trading at $81.64 a barrel, down 79 cents or 0.96%.

But the benchmarks are both up about about 4% for the week, which puts them on pace for their best week since Oct. 13.

The U.S. reported robust economic growth for the fourth quarter at 3.3%, while China is lowering bank reserve requirements to boost growth.

— Spencer Kimball

Tesla on pace for worst week since October

Tesla shares have plummeted more than 14% this week, putting the electric vehicle maker on pace for its worst weekly performance since October, when it shed 15.6%.

Shares fell more than 12% on Thursday alone, after the company posted disappointing quarterly results after the bell Wednesday and warned of slower growth.

Tesla shares have plummeted more than 26% since the start of January and are headed for their worst monthly performance since December 2022. Shares cratered 36.7% that month.

— Samantha Subin