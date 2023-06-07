Asia Markets Slide Further as Market Rally Pauses on Wall Street

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets slid as Wall Street saw a pause in its market rally and the broad market index fluctuated near its highest closing levels since August 2022. Investors in the region also further assessed economic data that has been released this week.

Australia stocks were down marginally, after the country's trade surplus fell more than expected to 11.16 billion Australian dollars ($7.44 billion) in April.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 extended its slide from Wednesday in a volatile session and last fell 1.1%, leading losses in the region, while the Topix was down 0.75%

Japan's annualized GDP for the first quarter was revised to 2.7%, higher than the 1.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the 1.6% posted in its preliminary figures.

South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.59%, while the Kosdaq slipped 0.71%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed a brief rally on Wednesday and fell 0.29%, while mainland Chinese markets were also in the red. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.12%, and the Shenzhen Component saw a larger loss of 0.27%.

India's central bank has held rates at 6.5% for a second straight time, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.38% and 1.29% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

China's big banks cut deposit rates

China's six state-owned commercial banks cut deposit rates Thursday, according to checks by CNBC.

The move boosts banks' profitability and paves the way for the People's Bank of China to lower benchmark interest rates, Nomura analysts pointed out.

China's central bank has kept key benchmark rates unchanged for nine months. Updated rates are due out on June 15 and June 20.

India's central bank holds repo rate at 6.5% for second-straight month

The Reserve Bank of India held its key repurchase rate at 6.5% in May for a second straight month.

The Indian rupee slightly weakened 0.1% after the announcement and last traded at 82.56 against the U.S. dollar.

All 64 economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank to leave the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting. India's monetary policy committee includes three members from the RBI and three external members.

The RBI held its repurchase rate at 6.5% last month, marking the first time it had done so since April 2022.

The repurchase rate, or repo rate, is the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends money to commercial banks or financial institutions in India against government securities.

— Clement Tan

Commodities check: China's coal imports surge, oil prices steady

The roughly 90% jump in China's imports for coal and lignite in May indicates the rise in demand for coal in the economy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Vivek Dhar said in a Thursday note.

"The rise in imports in the first five months of 2023 has been accompanied by an increase in China's domestic coal output," Dhar said in a daily note, adding China's industrial output data from the beginning of 2023 confirms the narrative of an increase in the superpower's demand for coal.

Elsewhere, copper futures for July hit a high of $3.8115 per pound on Wednesday, marking the highest since May 11 when it traded as high as $3.8555 per pound. Futures last traded at $3.7445 in Asia's morning.

Separately on oil, international benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.14% to $76.64 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood 0.11% lower to $72.45.

—Lee Ying Shan, Gina Francolla

Australia's trade surplus tumbles more than expected, exports slip

Australia's trade surplus slid to 11.16 billion Australian dollars ($7.44 billion) in April, sharply lower than the AU$14 billion expected by economists polled by Reuters, government data showed Thursday.

Most notably, total exports from the country slipped 5% to AU$56.18 billion, compared to a 4% rise in April.

Exports of goods fell 7% compared to April, but services exports gained 7.8%.

Total imports grew 1.6% compared to March to AU$45.02 billion, with imports of goods and services increasing 1.1% and 3.7% respectively compared to March.

The Australian dollar rose 0.14% to 0.6659 against the U.S. dollar.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan's GDP revised sharply higher, grew 2.7% in the first quarter

Japan's economy grew an annualized 2.7% in the first quarter of the year, expanding further than earlier estimates of 1.6% made last month, government data showed, as the economy continues to see robust spending.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected to see growth of 1.9%.

The Japanese yen strengthened by 0.14% to 139.98 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the release. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded by 0.7%, beating estimates by Reuters of 0.5%.

Private demand rose by 1.2% and domestic demand also rose by 1%, while exports of goods and services saw a drop of 4.2%. Imports also fell by 2.3%, revised government estimates showed.

– Jihye Lee

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

Mega-cap stocks underperform Wednesday

During what has been a strong day for small-cap names, mega-cap stocks have underperformed the market.

Shares of tech giants Microsoft and Google pared down 2.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Several semiconductor names also saw shares pull back after rallying the previous week. Nvidia lost 1.1%, while Qualcomm shares fell 1.2%.

Financial services companies Visa and Mastercard dropped 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim

Trade deficit jumps in April, but less than expected

The U.S. trade deficit rose sharply in April, though the increase wasn't quite as much as expected.

The goods and services imbalance hit $74.6 billion for the month, $1 billion less than the Dow Jones estimate but a $14 billion increase from March. Exports tumbled by $9.2 billion, while imports rose by $4.8 billion.

Imports are a net negative for GDP, so the April figure could mean lower growth for the second quarter.

—Jeff Cox

Warner Bros Discovery shares pop

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery rallied nearly 5% in midday trading after CNN announced CEO Chris Licht was leaving.

CNN, which is owned by Warner Bros Discovery, said Licht was out after a rocky year at the helm that included criticism over the network's town hall with former president Donald Trump. He was also facing a rebellion among the talent and staff.

— Michelle Fox

Amazon planning to launch ad tier for Prime streaming service, according to WSJ report

Amazon is planning to create ad-supported subscription tiers for Prime Video, according to a report from the WSJ. The move would come as other competitor streaming services also create ad-supported tiers to generate more revenue for their streaming services.

The company is also in talks with Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery to potentially add the ad-based tiers of their streaming services onto Prime Video Channels, per the report.

Amazon shares were down more than 3% Wednesday afternoon.

— Hakyung Kim