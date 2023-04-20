Asia Pacific Markets Lower as Japan's Core Inflation Holds Steady

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were lower on Friday as Japan's core inflation for March came in at 3.1%, unchanged from February, data from the Statistics Bureau showed.

This is the second straight month of slowing inflation after Japan's headline inflation hit a 41-year high of 4.3% in January.

The Nikkei 225 shed 0.13% and the Topix fell marginally, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.41%.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.75%, while the Kosdaq saw a larger loss at 0.91%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.77% down, with the Hang Seng Tech index sliding 1.42%.

Mainland Chinese markers were also lower, as the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component inched down 0.1%

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings, including disappointing results from Tesla.

The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33%. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6%.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report

Japan's factory activity continues contracting in April, but is offset by strong service sector

Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 49.5 in April from 49.2 in March, marking the slowest pace of contraction in the sector in six months. This is according to flash estimates from the au Jibun Bank.

The PMI measures factory and manufacturing activity, as viewed by purchasing managers. A number above 50 indicates expansion compared to the previous month while one below 50 signals contraction.

The flash services PMI in April was little changed at 54.9 compared to a reading of 55 in March, and is the second-highest since October 2013.

"Japan's private sector continued to expand solidly at the start of Q2 … with a resurgent service economy helping to offset a weak manufacturing sector performance," said Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

The flash composite index reading fell marginally to 52.5 in April from 52.9 in March.

— Yeo Boon Ping

Australia's services activity expands further in April: Juno Bank

Australia's services sector expanded in April, reaching a 10-month high on its purchasing managers index.

The country's services PMI stood at 52.6 compared to March's figure of 48.6, according to a private survey by Juno Bank.

Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.1 in April from 49.1 in March, signaling a second successive monthly deterioration in business conditions in the manufacturing sector.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a reading below 50 signals contraction.

— Lim Hui Jie

Infosys founder says he's not worried ChatGPT will replace humans

Nothing can beat the human mind — don't worry too much about ChatGPT for now, says Narayana Murthy, founder of top Indian IT company Infosys.

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has taken the world by storm as it's touted to perform a range of tasks including essay-writing, coding and holding human-like conversations.

"If there is a competition between you and me, you will use the ChatGPT output as your base, and then you will add your own differentiation, your own smartness, your own tweaking," Murthy told The CNBC Conversation.

"Therefore, I am not so much worried about ChatGPT," said Murthy. "At the end of the day, I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination, machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind."

Read the full story here.

— Sheila Chiang

Japan's March core inflation holds steady at 3.1%

Japan's inflation rate came in at 3.2% in March, slightly lower than February's figure of 3.3%.

This is the second straight month of slowing inflation after Japan's headline inflation hit a 41-year high of 4.3% in January.

Core inflation, which strips out both food and energy costs, held steady at 3.1% from February.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

Q1 earnings scorecard

The first-quarter earnings season has kicked into high gear. Of the 81 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date, 76.5% reported above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Expectations are low for corporate America with stubborn inflation and recession fears. The S&P 500 companies are expected to post a decline of 6.8% for earnings this quarter, which would mark the largest earnings decline since the second quarter of 2020, according to FactSet.

— Yun Li

Fed's Mester indicates higher interest rates likely ahead

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester indicated Thursday that interest rates could have a little further to rise this year and stay for for a while.

"I anticipate that monetary policy will need to move somewhat further into restrictive territory this year, with the fed funds rate moving above 5% and the real fed funds rate staying in positive territory for some time," she said during a speech in Akron, Ohio.

"Precisely how much higher the federal funds rate will need to go from here and for how long policy will need to remain restrictive will depend on economic and financial developments," Mester added.

With the benchmark federal funds rate is currently targeted between 4.75%-5%, Mester's comments indicate that another hike could be on the horizon. That meshes with market pricing, which is assigning an 83% probability of a 25 basis point increase in May. However, markets also think the Fed will be cutting by the end of the year as the economy slows.

Mester added that she has seen progress on inflation but that it "remains too high."

"We are much closer to the end of the tightening journey than the beginning, and how much further tightening is needed will depend on economic and financial developments and progress on our monetary policy goals," she added.

—Jeff Cox

Tesla notches worst post-earnings open since 2019

Tesla shares opened Thursday about 8% lower as investors parsed the earnings report that came after the bell Wednesday. It's the worst post-earnings open for the electric vehicle maker since the pandemic began, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group.

The stock hasn't seen a post-earnings open drop that large since the stock was down 11.9% on July 24, 2019, data from the firm shows.

The company posted a modest beat on revenue, while earnings per share were in line with analyst expectations. But net income and GAAP earnings both tumbled more than 20% from last year.

Thursday's open also stands in sharp contrast to the last time the company reported earnings. Shares opened up 10.8% on Jan. 25, which was the trading session following Tesla's fourth-quarter report.

— Alex Harring

Fed's Williams says inflation is still a problem

New York Fed President John Williams said Wednesday that inflation remains an issue for the U.S. economy, though he didn't provide specifics on where he thinks policy should go.

"Inflation is still too high, and we will use our monetary policy tools to restore price stability," Williams said in a speech at New York University, according to Reuters. Markets widely expect the Fed to hike rates another quarter percentage point at its next meeting, and Williams did not rebut that view.

Along with his comments on inflation, Williams noted that the banking system has "stabilized" following the tumult in March, and said he doesn't expect the economy to tilt into recession.

— Jeff Cox