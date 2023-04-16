Asia Markets Mixed as Wall Street's Earnings Season Continues

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday, as Wall Street looks ahead to another major earnings week, including the likes of Charles Schwab, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

The quarterly earnings reports would shed light into the overall health of the financial sector in the U.S. following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how that would shape the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.

China's gross domestic product report is slated to be released on Tuesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting to see a 4% rise year-on-year for the first quarter of 2023, higher than the final quarter of last year. That would mark the biggest rise in nearly a year.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.35%, extending its performance from last week's gain of 1.98%, with all 11 sectors finishing higher.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was marginally lower, while the Topix was up 0.15%. South Korea's Kospi was down marginally, while the Kosdaq fell 0.33%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.42%, while the Hang Seng Tech index fell 0.65%. In contrast, mainland Chinese markets were up, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2% and the Shenzhen Component advancing 0.17%.

U.S. stocks ended Friday's trading session all lower as the market entered its earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average about 0.42%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.35% to end the week

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

People's Bank of China leaves 1-year medium-term lending facility unchanged

China's central bank left its 1-year medium-term lending facility operation unchanged at 2.75%.

The People's Bank of China conducted liquidity injections of 170 billion yuan, smaller than market consensus of 220 billion yuan and higher than the maturity amount of 150 billion yuan.

The moves "signal that the PBOC is not particularly worried about the recovery of the Chinese economy," ING's greater China chief economist Iris Pang said in a note.

— Jihye Lee

China's economy expected to have grown 4% in first quarter: Reuters poll

China's economy is expected to have grown 4% in the first quarter of this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

This comes after the fourth quarter of 2022 saw growth of 2.9% and would mark the highest growth in a year, after China's GDP rose 4.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy is forecast to have expanded 2.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis after the reading was flat in the previous period.

China is slated to release its GDP report on Tuesday. The Chinese onshore yuan slightly weakened to 6.8772 in Asia's Monday morning trade.

— Jihye Lee

Singapore's March non-oil domestic exports posts sixth straight month of decline

Singapore's March non-oil domestic exports fell 8.3% year-on-year, marking its sixth straight month of decline.

However, the decline was smaller than February's 15.8% drop, and also below economists expectation of a 20.8% fall.

Government data revealed non-oil domestic exports to Singapore's top markets as a whole declined in March, except to the U.S. and South Korea.

Non-oil domestic exports to Taiwan declined the most in March, falling 30.4% compared to last year, followed by Malaysia at a 23.1% drop, and China was down 14.1%.

— Lim Hui Jie

China home prices in March see biggest monthly rise in 21 months

China's new home prices in March fell 0.8% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv's calculations of the National Bureau of Statistics' house price data of 70 cities released on Saturday.

Home prices fell the least since June 2022, when the reading fell 0.5% year-on-year.

March's reading marks a 0.5% month-on-month rise in comparison to a 0.3% rise in February, marking the fastest pace of gains in 21 months, according to Reuters.

"We expect more housing easing in the months ahead, but maintain our view that the property sector recovery should be gradual and bumpy," Goldman Sachs economists said in a weekend note, citing demographic trends and tight financing conditions for developers.

— Jihye Lee

IMF sees scope for BOJ to tweak yield target in 2023: Reuters

The International Monetary Fund sees scope for Bank of Japan to tweak its bond yield target this year on rising prospects the country could see durable wage increases, according to Reuters.

IMF's Japan mission chief Ranil Salgado noted Japan's wage dynamics were ''changing'', following talks between big firms and unions.

He also highlighted the BOJ should maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, echoing governor Kazuo Ueda's position. This is because, he added, a sustainable 2% inflation target is not yet in sight.

— Lim Hui Jie



Chicago Fed President: Latest economic data shows inflation moving in 'right direction,' but there's still ways to go

While the latest batch of economic data shows positive developments on the inflation front, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank's job is not over just yet.

"When you see the producer prices coming in as big negative numbers and you see these negatives on retail sales, you don't want to overreact to short-run news, but it feels like that's moving in the right direction," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday to Steve Liesman.

Goolsbee, who succeeded Charles Evans in the president role earlier this year, is a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets the federal funds rate.

— Alex Harring

Citigroup joins parade of bank results topping expectations

Citigroup shares gained more than 2% in premarket trading as it too appeared to top expectations from Wall Street on Friday.

The bank reported $21.45 billion in revenue versus $19.986 billion expected, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The bank's $4.6 billion in net income for the period compares to $4.3 billion in the same period last year

Citigroup reported earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, while it was not clear how comparable that number is to estimates, it appeared to be a well above expectations.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are all up in the premarket after reporting generally better-than-expected results.

-John Melloy, Jesse Pound

JPMorgan Chase jumps 4% after beating on top and bottom line

JPMorgan Chase shares jumped in premarket trading after the bank reported record revenue for the first quarter that was above expectations. Earnings per share also beat Wall Street's estimates.

JPMorgan reported adjusted earnings of $4.32 per share for the first quarter vs. a $3.41 estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue for the first quarter was a record $39.34 billion vs. a $36.19 billion consensus estimate from Refinitiv.

"The U.S. economy continues to be on generally healthy footings—consumers are still spending and have strong balance sheets, and businesses are in good shape," stated CEO Jamie Dimon in the earnings filing. "However, the storm clouds that we have been monitoring for the past year remain on the horizon, and the banking industry turmoil adds to these risks."

-John Melloy, Hugh Son

