Nikkei, Kospi Fall 2%; Asia-Pacific Markets Drop as Negative Sentiment Remains

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell sharply on Monday as negative sentiment continues to weigh in on markets.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 1.97% in early trade, and the Topix slipped 2%. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.3% and the Kosdaq shed 3.12%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.94%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.19% lower.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.38%, with the Hang Seng Tech Index bucking the trend and rising by 2.45%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% and the Shenzhen Component was up 1%.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is scheduled to meet later this week, and China is expected to release data on factory activity at the end of the week.

Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, is set to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange this week as well.

CNBC Pro: Dan Niles predicts when the S&P 500 might bottom, and reveals how he's profited this year

Hedge fund manager Dan Niles has revealed his outlook for the S&P 500 after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time.

He shared the level he expects the S&P 500 to fall to, and stressed that "nothing that is safe" for investors right now.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Asian currencies weaken against the greenback

The Japanese yen lost ground against the U.S. dollar in Asia's morning trade, changing hands at 143.60.

The offshore Chinese yuan weakened to 7.1475 per dollar.

South Korea's won was at its weakest levels since 2009, trading at 1,423 against the greenback.

Australia's dollar, meanwhile, strengthened slightly to $0.6532.

— Abigail Ng

Stocks prepare to test their lows in the final week of trading for September

Heading into the final week of trading for September, the Dow and S&P 500 are each down about 6% for the month, while the Nasdaq has lost 8%.

Both the Dow and S&P are now sitting 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively, above their lows from mid-June. The Nasdaq is 2.9% above its low.

— Tanaya Macheel