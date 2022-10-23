Hong Kong's Hang Seng Down 4% in Mixed Asia Trade; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell more than 4%, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 5.68%.

The Shanghai Composite in mainland China slipped 0.29% and the Shenzhen Component lost 0.254%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1.73% higher. The Kospi in South Korea gained 1.39%, and the Kosdaq added 2.28%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.17% and the Topix was up 0.88%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Authorities in Japan reportedly intervened in the forex market on Friday, causing the yen to strengthen sharply. But the currency continued to seesaw. On Monday in Asia, the currency briefly strengthened to 145-levels but was last at 148.82 per dollar.

On Friday in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 748.97 points, or 2.47%, to close at 31,082.56. The S&P 500 added 2.37% to 3,752.75. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.31% to 10,859.72.

The Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress closed over the weekend, with President Xi Jinping's loyalists tapped to form a core leadership group.

Singapore, Malaysia and India's markets are closed for a holiday Monday. Later this week, the Bank of Japan will meet, while Singapore and Australia are expected to release inflation data.

Hong Kong stock movers: Tech drags down the broader index

Chinese tech companies dragged down the broader Hang Seng index in morning trade, with heavyweights such as Tencent and Alibaba dropping around 6% each.

Meituan shed 4.87%, while JD.com declined around 6% as well.

The Hang Seng Tech index was 3.49% lower, and the Hang Seng last lost 2.73%.

China says economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter

China's gross domestic product grew 3.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Analysts polled by Reuters expected 3.4% growth.

The GDP report was due to be released during the Communist Party of China's National Congress, but was delayed along with other data. The congress ended on Saturday.

In the second quarter, GDP increased 0.4% compared with the same period in 2021.

Retail sales missed Reuters' average estimate, coming in at 2.5% for September from a year ago, while industrial output surprised to the upside at 6.3%, compared to the forecast of 4.5%.

Early trade: Where Asia-Pacific markets started the day

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.14% in early trade and the Topix was up 0.82%.

The Kospi in South Korea gained 1.46%, and the Kosdaq added 2.05%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2% higher in its second hour of trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.7% higher.

Big tech earnings reports coming up this week

A slew of big tech names report third quarter earnings this week. Because of the size of many of these companies' market capitalizations, any moves after earnings will likely impact the entire market.

Alphabet and Microsoft report earnings on Tuesday, followed by Meta Platforms on Wednesday. Apple and Amazon will report Friday.

