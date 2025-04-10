Japan stocks plunge over 5% as Asia-Pacific markets resume sell-off on U.S.-China trade war worries

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Friday, after Wall Street resumed sell-off overnight as trade war tensions between the world's two largest economies fueled risk-off mood.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.28%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 5.46%, while the Topix traded 5.05% lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.55% and the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.11%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.8% while China's CSI 300 dipped 0.13%.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a tariff U-turn Wednesday, dropping the new reciprocal tariff rates on imports from most countries for 90 days.

"The extension of time does not alleviate uncertainty," ANZ analysts wrote in a note. "There is skepticism about the outcome of trade negotiations, and that will continue to weigh on investment and thus the growth outlook."

Additionally, the cumulative tariff rate on China now would be 145%, the White House confirmed to CNBC on Thursday. The figure consists of the new 125% duty on goods, on top of the 20% duty linked to the fentanyl crisis.

U.S. stock futures moved higher as investors look to close out a volatile week, punctuated by sharp swings for the major averages. S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed roughly 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher by 28 points, or nearly 0.1%.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower, giving back some of the gains from the historic rally seen in the previous session after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day reprieve on some of his "reciprocal" tariffs.

The S&P 500 sold off 3.46% and closed at 5,268.05, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 4.31% to end at 16,387.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,014.79 points, or 2.5%, settling at 39,593.66.

Gold price hits new record high, crossing $3,200 for the first time

Gold futures hit a fresh record high of $3,226 per ounce as festering trade tensions between the world's two largest economies culminated in a rush towards the safe haven asset.

"Persistent tariffs and policy unpredictability continue to elevate the risk of stagflation, further increasing the demand for gold as the best safe-haven asset," said Paul Wong, market strategist at Sprott Asset Management.

Wong added that he believes the current economic environment will continue to support rising gold prices.

Gold rises to best day since April 2020

Gold futures settled 3.2% higher at $3,177.50 Thursday, marking its best day since April 9, 2020.

Week to date, gold futures are up around 4.7%, on track for their best week since Nov. 22, 2024.

Major averages close lower Thursday

U.S. stocks ended Thursday's session in negative territory.

The S&P 500 dropped 3.46%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1,014.79 points, or 2.5%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 4.31%.

Bitcoin falls as investors slash rally gains but holds just under $80,000

Cryptocurrencies pulled back with the broader market as investors gave back more than half of Wednesday's historic rally.

The price of bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $79,158.62, according to Coin Metrics. Ether dropped 8% and Solana's SOL token tumbled more than 7%.

Meanwhile, Coinbase fell 6%, while bitcoin proxy Strategy lost about 8%.

Many investors have been impressed by bitcoin's resilience since the tariff-fueled market volatility began a week ago. At $79,000, bitcoin is hovering just under the $80,000 floor that has supported it for much of this year.

"While it's no secret that BTC is still closely tied to the daily fluctuations of the market and overall sentiment, its ability to hang in in the face of this recent bloodbath has been impressive," Read Harvey, an analyst at Wolfe Research, said in a note. "This further leads us to view the coin as a reliable store of value, and with the market down almost double that of BTC in the past four weeks, its strength is on full demonstration."

Trump declines to rule out extension of tariff pause

Trump did not rule out extending his tariff pause beyond 90 days.

"We'll have to see what happens at that time," Trump said to reporters during a cabinet meeting.

The pause on some import duties that Trump announced on Wednesday is currently slated to end in July.

