Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors assess U.S.-China trade developments

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Thursday, after mostly gaining in the previous session on easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.90%, while the Topix lost 0.75%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.29% while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.37%.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.24%.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 23,554, lower than the index's last close of 23,640.65.

"While markets have largely priced in peak tariff-related macro stress, we remain wary of a second wave of volatility, this time driven by fiscal policy uncertainty and weakening U.S. hard data," Citi analysts said in a note.

U.S. stock futures slipped in overnight trading after the S&P 500 index rose for a third straight day. China and the U.S. hammered out a temporary suspension of their tit-for-tat tariff dispute earlier this week.

Overnight, the S&P 500 rose modestly, extending a strong start to the week that pushed the benchmark into the green for the year. The broad market index inched up 0.10% to close at 5,892.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.72% and ended at 19,146.81. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.37 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 42,051.06.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Citi expects oil prices to fall on a possible U.S.-Iran deal

Citi analysts see oil prices falling later in the year after they inched up recently as the possibility of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal draws close.

Brent prices have risen above $66 per barrel from recent lows of $60 as U.S.-China trade tensions eased.

Citi forecasts oil prices to average around $62 to $63 per barrel in the second and third quarter this year, especially with potential geopolitical dealmaking on the cards between the U.S. and the Middle East.

Investors are keeping a close eye on U.S. President Donald Trump as he tours Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

— Lee Ying Shan

S&P 500 closes higher for third day

The S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark notching its third straight positive session.

The broad market index added 0.1% to finish the session at 5,892.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.72% to 19,146.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 89.37 points, or 0.21%, to close at 42,051.06.

— Brian Evans