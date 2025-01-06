Asia-Pacific markets rise after tech rally lifts Wall Street higher

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Tuesday, following a tech rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite post back-to-back gains.

Global semiconductor stocks, including heavyweight Nvidia, climbed Monday after contract electronics giant Foxconn announced record fourth-quarter revenue.

Taiwanese chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose to a record high in Monday's trading session, and might have more room to run as tech optimism from overnight spills over.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded after leading losses in Asia on Monday, climbing 0.77%, while the broad-based Topix gained 0.45%.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.97%, with chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix extending gains to rise about 2% and 1.35% respectively. The small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.67%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.42% higher, on pace for a fourth day of gains.

In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 19,664, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 19,688.29.

Hong Kong-listed tech stocks will be in the spotlight after the U.S. Defense Department added Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and battery maker CATL to a list of firms it calls "Chinese military companies."

Tencent American depositary receipts fell almost 8% overnight.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 advanced 0.55% and climbed alongside the Nasdaq, which gained 1.24% on the back of the tech rally.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, reversing earlier gains and falling 0.06%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.

Oil and gas exploration stocks head for 10th straight advance in longest rally in almost five years

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF traded higher on Monday, rising as much as 2% intraday, putting the ETF on pace for its 10th straight gain for the first time since April 2020.

The 55-stock XOP is up nearly 10% over the past 10 sessions, its best 10-day period since mid-October 2023. It was recently just up about 0.1%.

The longest rally ever for XOP was an 11-day advance that ended in November 2010. The exchange traded fund now has roughly $2 billion in assets, according to FactSet data. Its five largest positions are Antero Resources, APA Corp., Diamondback Energy, Occidental Petroleum and Coterra Energy.

Although XOP remains below its April 2024 52-week high, the ETF is moving above its 50-day moving average for the first time since early December.

— Scott Schnipper, Nick Wells

Trump reportedly eyes narrower tariff plans, auto stocks jump

Cheney Orr | Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning to narrow his tariff plans to target only certain important sectors, instead of all imports, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Two weeks before he takes White House, Trump is discussing plans to pare back some of the sweeping, universal tariffs he vowed to implement on the campaign trail, the Post reported. Instead, he is aiming to impose duties on sectors that are viewed critical to national or economic security, the newspaper reported, adding that the discussions are not final.

Shares of automakers jumped in premarket in a relief rally. Ford and General Motors climbed more than 2% each, while Stellantis NV surged 7% in early trading.

— Yun Li

Chip stocks rise on Foxconn's record fourth quarter

Chip stocks rose broadly on Monday after Foxconn reported a record fourth-quarter revenue. Nvidia and Broadcom rose 2% each, while Micron Technology advanced 4.3%. Advanced Micro Devices climbed nearly 3%. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was up 2.5%.

Semiconductors are coming off a banner year, as demand for computing power due to artificial intelligence showed little sign of slowing.

— Fred Imbert