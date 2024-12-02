Asia-Pacific markets set to open higher, tracking Wall Street gains after key benchmarks hit new records

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose to new records.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.6% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a stronger open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,715 and its counterpart in Osaka at 38,620 compared to the previous close of 38,513.02.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,628, higher than the HSI's last close of 19,550.29.

Traders are preparing for a wave of economic reports and comments from Federal Reserve officials that will influence the future direction of interest rates.

South Korea's inflation rate climbed in November to 1.5% year on year, higher than October's inflation reading of 1.3%, and lower than the 1.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 added 0.24% to close at 6,047.15. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.97% and ended at 19,403.95. Both indexes touched fresh all-time intraday highs and closed at records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.29%, or 128.65 points, closing at 44,782.00. The blue-chip index briefly topped the 45,000 level during the day, a key threshold it hit a few times last week.

Traders will be monitoring the the U.S. November payrolls report, due Friday, which can provide insight into the strength of the labor market ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Dec. 17-18. Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a 76% probability that the central bank lowers interest rates during its policy gathering, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

—CNBC's Alex Harring and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite close at new record highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closed at new records on Monday.

The broad market benchmark added 0.24% to settle at 6,047.15. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.97%, finishing at 19,403.95. On the other hand, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 128.65 points, or 0.29%, to close at 44,782.00.

— Lisa Kailai Han

December trends point to a strong end to the year

According to Canaccord Genuity, historical December market gains imply stocks can finish the year on a sweet note.

When analyzing 11 prior periods during which the S&P 500 rallied 20% or more in the first 11 months of the year, December's performance improved slightly compared to the all-years median, according to analyst Michael Welch.

"Strength begets strength," Welch wrote in a Monday note.

"After 20%+ gains, the median December performance improved by 63 basis points to 1.96%, and the positivity rate improved to 78.6% from 73.1%," Welch added.

— Hakyung Kim