Nikkei leads losses in Asia, briefly falling 3% as markets decline after weak U.S. jobs data

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses in the region, following the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 missing a 161,000 gain estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones. On the other hand, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, in line with expectations.

Traders in Asia will assess Japan's revised GDP figure for the second quarter and China's consumer price index report coming Monday. Japan's second-quarter GDP came in at 2.9% on an annualized basis, less than the 3.2% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the advance figure of 3.1%.

China's inflation rate is expected to grow 0.7% in August from a year ago compared to 0.5% in July.

The Nikkei lost 3% while the broad-based Topix fell 2.79%. The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to 142.55, coming off a nine-month low achieved on Friday.

Yen traders will watch equities closely as risk-off sentiment grows and the unwind of the yen carry trade is expected to continue, Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." She also expects some periods of aggressive selling in equities this month.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1.99% while the small cap Kosdaq was down 1.72%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,443, lower than the HSI's last close of 17,444.3. Early Monday, Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group announced a listing for 492.1 million shares in Hong Kong, with the offering priced between HK$52 and HK$54.80 per share.

At the top end of that pricing range, the offering would be valued at HK$26.97 billion ($3.46 billion), which will make it the city's largest listing in more than three years.

On Friday, the S&P 500 notched its worst week since March 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recorded its worst week since March 2022.

During Friday's session, the broad index slid 1.73% while the Nasdaq slid 2.55%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.01%.

—CNBC's Samantha Subin and Pia Singh contributed to this report.