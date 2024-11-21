Asia markets jump as investors assess Japan inflation data; Singapore GDP growth tops estimates

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P log gains for a fourth straight day.

Investors in Asia assessed Japan's October consumer price index data. The core inflation, excluding volatile fresh food prices, rose 2.3% from a year ago, slightly above the estimated 2.2%, according to analysts polled by Reuters. That's cooler than 2.4% in the previous month.

The overall CPI came in at 2.3%, versus 2.5% in September.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 0.79% while the broad-based Topix rose 0.53%.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 eked out gains of 0.79%.

South Korean blue-chip Kospi index rose over 1% while small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.75%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was flat.

Singapore third-quarter GDP expanded 5.4% from a year ago, notably outpacing the revised 3.0% in the prior quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew by 3.2%, accelerating from the 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The Ministry also raised its projection of this year's economic growth "around 3.5%," from "2.0 to 3.0%"

Overnight stateside, the three major indexes rose, on track to close the week higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 462 points, or 1.06%, to finish at 43,270.35, while the S&P 500 gained 0.53% to close at 5,948.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.03% to end at 18,972.42.

Crude oil prices rose more than 2% after Putin confirmed that Russia had fired a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile into Ukraine and warned that more could follow, the latest in a series of escalations.

— Amala Balakrishner

Japan’s October headline inflation rate falls, but economists still see BOJ rate hike on the table

Japan's headline inflation rate slipped to 2.3% in October, its lowest level since January and down from the 2.5% seen in September.

The core inflation rate, which excludes fresh food prices, came in at 2.3%, down from September's 2.4%. The figure however, was slightly higher than the 2.2% expected among economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's central bank has long stated that its goal is a "virtuous cycle between wages and prices." A weak inflation reading could therefore mean that the bank would still need to maintain an easy monetary policy stance.

A separate inflation reading, known as the "core-core" inflation rate — which strips out prices of both fresh food and energy — rose to 2.3%, above September's figure of 2.1%. This metric is also tracked by the Bank of Japan.

Read the full story here.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan plans $90 billion spending in new stimulus package, Reuters reports

Japan is considering spending 13.9 trillion yen ($89.7 billion) from its general account to fund a new stimulus package aimed at mitigating the impact of rising prices on households, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The proposed spending, exceeding the 13.2 trillion yen allocated for last year's economic stimulus, is set to exacerbate Japan's already strained public finances, with debt currently twice the size of its economy.

The package also includes around 8 trillion yen for government investment and lending, as well as local government spending, putting the overall package at 39 trillion yen when private funding is included, the document showed.

The figures were also confirmed by three other government and ruling party sources, who declined to be identified as the matter has not been made public.

— Reuters

Chicago Fed President Goolsbee sees rates 'a fair bit lower' ahead

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Thursday he is looking through recent fluctuations in employment and inflation data and still sees the need for interest rate cuts ahead.

"My view is that the long arc over the last year and a half shows inflation is way down and on its way to 2 percent. Labor markets have cooled to something close to stable full employment," he said in remarks before the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership. "Things are getting close to where we want to settle on both counts."

As a result, he added, "It follows that we will probably need to move rates to where we think they should settle, too. We don't need to get to that place immediately, but if we look out over the next year or so, it feels to me like rates will end up a fair bit lower than where they are today."

However, Goolsbee added a note of caution, saying that in the face of potential uncertainty, "it may make sense to slow the pace of rate cuts as we get close."

Goolsbee will have a vote in 2025 on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

— Jeff Cox

Salesforce leads Dow's gains

Shares of Salesforce popped more than 5%. The software behemoth was the largest contributor to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 600-point gain.

Goldman Sachs was another big winner, adding about 3%. Sherwin-Williams and Caterpillar also added nearly 3%, while Home Depot gained 2%.

— Samantha Subin

Communications services is the worst-performing S&P 500 sector

The S&P 500's communication services sector slumped 2.3% during afternoon trading, led to the downside by a 6% slump in shares of Alphabet amid mounting antitrust concerns.

Meta Platforms and Charter Communications were the only other negative stocks in the sector.

— Samantha Subin

Stocks finish higher

Stocks finished higher Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 461.88 points, or about 1.1%, to finish at 43,870.35. The S&P 500 added 0.5% to close at 5,948.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.03% gain to end at 18,972.42.

— Samantha Subin