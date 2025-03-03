Japan stocks drop over 2% to lead declines in Asia as Trump tariffs dent sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japanese stocks fell over 2%, leading declines in Asia-Pacific markets, after U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go into effect as planned.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.13%, while the broader Topix index was down 1.32%.

Japan's employment rate for January came in at 2.5%, slightly higher than Reuters' estimates of 2.4%.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

South Korea's Kospi index was up 0.21% in choppy trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 1.05% at the start of the day.

The country's retail sales for January fell 0.6% from the previous month. Revised estimates show a rise in the 0.2% rise in the metric in December.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,910 pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 23,006.27.

Investors will be keeping a watch on Chinese stocks ahead of the country's annual parliamentary gathering, known as the "Two Sessions," which will kick off later in the day.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.84% lower.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as Trump reiterated that 25% levies on imports from Mexico and Canada would go into effect Tuesday stateside.

The S&P 500 fell 1.76% to end the day at 5,849.72. This marks its worst day since December and brings its year-to-date performance to a loss of about 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 649.67 points, or 1.48%, to finish at 43,191.24. The Nasdaq Composite slid 2.64% to close at 18,350.19, weighed down by Nvidia's decline of more than 8%.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Yun Li contributed to this report.

SoftBank shares fall over 5%

Shares of Japanese investment firm SoftBank Group fell as much as 5.81%, following the 8.69% fall of Nvidia's shares overnight.

The drop in SoftBank's shares is a reversal from the marginal uptick on Monday and comes after reports by The Information last Saturday that the company's CEO Masayoshi Son planned to borrow $16 billion to invest in artificial intelligence.

SoftBank may borrow another $8 billion in early 2026, the report added.

Last month, CNBC reported that the company was close to finalizing a $40 billion primary investment in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI at a $260 billion pre-money valuation, as part of its vision to deepen its presence in the AI space.

— Amala Balakrishner

Trump tells Japanese and Chinese leaders they 'can't continue to reduce and break down your currency'

U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese and Chinese leaders that they cannot devalue their currencies as it would be unfair to the U.S., according to Reuters.

"I've called President Xi, I've called the leaders of Japan to say you can't continue to reduce and break down your currency," Trump reportedly said on Monday.

"You can't do it because it's unfair to us. It's very hard for us to make tractors, Caterpillar here, when Japan, China and other places are killing their currency, meaning driving it down," he added.

The Japanese yen on Tuesday traded 0.07% lower at 149.43 against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the offshore Chinese Yuan strengthened marginally by 0.04% to 7.3037 against the U.S. dollar.

— Amala Balakrishner

Japan reports unemployment of 2.5% in January, slightly higher than estimates

Japan's unemployment rate for January edged up to 2.5% in January, compared with the 2.4% in the previous month, government data released Tuesday showed.

The latest reading is also slightly higher than Reuters poll estimate of 2.4%.

The country's jobs-to-applicants ratio, came in at 1.26, slightly higher than the 1.25 forecast by Reuters.

— Amala Balakrishner

Nvidia falls more than 9%

AI darling Nvidia pulled back nearly 10% on Monday as the broader market sold off after President Trump confirmed tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico would begin on Tuesday.

Shares are continuing a slide from last week that was tied to margin concern.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Chinese buyers were finding ways to buy Nvidia's chips despite Trump's attempts to limit sales to Beijing.

— Brian Evans

Defensive stocks trade higher after Trump confirms tariffs

Defensive stocks took a leg higher Monday afternoon after President Trump confirmed Tuesday's tariffs.

Shares of Philip Morris International added around 2%, while PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson all gained around 1%.

This was in contrast to a broad risk-off move that sent stocks such as Broadcom and Ford lower.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Canada, Mexico ETFs fall

Exchange-traded funds tied to Mexico and Canada ETFs slid after President Trump's confirmation of tariffs on both countries. Here is a snapshot.

— Sarah Min