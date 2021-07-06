Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

Asia-Pacific Shares Mixed; Chinese Electric Carmaker Xpeng Debuts in Hong Kong

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Zhang Wei | China News Service via Getty Images
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led losses among the region's major markets, falling 0.9%.
  • Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng made its debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with shares rising nearly 2% from their issue price in the early moments of trading.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following losses on Wall Street with the S&P 500 ending its seven-day winning streak.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led losses among the region's major markets, falling 0.9%. Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng made its debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with shares rising nearly 2% from their issue price in the early moments of trading.

Money Report

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

U.S. and China Can Co-Exist Peacefully, Says White House's Kurt Campbell

markets 2 hours ago

Shares of Chinese Tesla Rival Xpeng Fall on Hong Kong Debut

Mainland Chinese stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai composite slipping 0.19% while the Shenzhen component advanced 0.333%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 0.75% while the Topix index declined 0.52%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.68%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.46% lower.

UBS picks 9 ‘high quality’ stocks that pay big dividends

As oil hits its highest level in six years, here's how Cramer and other pros are playing it

Here's Goldman's market outlook for the next two years and how to play it

S&P 500 ends winning streak

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 4,343.54 — snapping a seven-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points to 34,577.37 while the Nasdaq Composite closed at a new record, rising 0.17% to 14,663.64.

Oil prices dip

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours following a plunge overnight, with international benchmark Brent crude futures shedding 0.19% to $74.39 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined fractionally to $73.31 per barrel.

Crude prices were volatile overnight. After jumping to the highest in six years, gains were wiped out, with U.S. crude losing more than 2%, while Brent tumbled more than 3%. Those swings followed an indefinite postponement of talks between OPEC and its oil-producing allies after the group failed to reach an agreement on its output policy for August and beyond.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.537 following a recent bounce from below 92.1.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.45 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.8 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7489, lower than levels above $0.756 seen yesterday.

— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us