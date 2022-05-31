Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Lower Start; Private Survey on Chinese Factory Activity in May Ahead

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Futures pointed to a lower open for Asia-Pacific stocks on Wednesday.
  • Australia's first quarter gross domestic product data is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.
  • China’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May is set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN today.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific appeared set for a lower start on Wednesday following overnight losses on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to the release of a private survey on Chinese factory activity for May.

Japanese stocks looked poised for a lower start. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,235 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,220, lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,279.80.

Futures also pointed to opening declines for Australian stocks, with the SPI futures contract at 7,186, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,211.20. Australia's first-quarter gross domestic product data is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN today.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

China's Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May is set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

China's official manufacturing PMI for May, released Tuesday, came in at 49.6 — an improvement over April's reading of 47.4. The May reading was above the 48.6 level expected from a Reuters poll but still below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction.

Money Report

Business 26 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Century Aluminum Is Not a Buy

Business 1 hour ago

Charts Suggest ‘It's Going to Be a Very Nice Summer' for Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

With inflation near 40-year highs, one fund manager reveals his top stocks to beat soaring prices

Don't sound the all-clear in stocks just yet, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

Investment banks pick their top stocks to buy in the 'beaten down' tech sector

Wall Street banks name global stocks and sectors that could be near the bottom

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.63% to 4,132.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 222.84 points, or 0.67%, to 32,990.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.41% to 12,081.39.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 101.752 after a recent decline from above 102.

The Japanese yen traded at 128.75 per dollar, weaker than levels below 127.8 seen against the greenback earlier in the week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7179, still stronger than levels below $0.708 seen last week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us