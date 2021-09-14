Money Report

markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; China's Retail Sales, Industrial Production Data for August Ahead

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Wednesday morning trade.
  • Chinese economic data, including retail sales and industrial production for August, is set to be released at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following losses overnight on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.57% while the Topix index slipped 0.83%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.11%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.42%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.08% lower.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 292.06 points to 34,577.57 while the S&P 500 declined 0.57% to 4,443.05. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.45% to 15,037.76. The losses stateside came despite an inflation reading for August that was weaker than expected.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.671 following its recent decline from levels above 92.7.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.67 per dollar, having strengthened yesterday from around 110.1 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7317, still struggling to recover after last week's decline from above $0.74.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.43% to $73.92 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.51% to $70.82 per barrel.

