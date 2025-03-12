Money Report

Asia-Pacific stocks rise after soft U.S. inflation report pushes two Wall Street benchmarks up

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Filming an elevated overpass in Shanghai evening on a high-rise building
Guowei Ying | Moment | Getty Images
  • Australian stocks reverse course from two-day losing streak to open higher
  • Japanese and South Korean rise in early trade
  • Hong Kong stocks set to open higher

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Thursday after a soft inflation report in the U.S. helped two of the three benchmarks on Wall Street reverse course from two days of losses.

The consumer price index — a broad-based measure of costs across the U.S. economy — increased 0.2% month-on-month in February, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.8%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.32% higher, reversing course from losses in the previous two sessions.

Over in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 picked up 1.22% at the open, while the broader Topix index rose 0.96%.

South Korea's Kospi index gained 0.70% in early trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.47%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index stood at 23,633, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 23,600.31.

Investors will be keeping a watch on Indian stocks after the South Asia giant's inflation rate cooled to a lower-than-expected 3.61% in February as vegetable prices edged down.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite picked up after the soft inflation report eased concerns about a looming recession and as investors snapped up technology shares.

The tech-heavy benchmark added 1.22% and closed at 17,648.45, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49% to end at 5,599.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 82.55 points, or 0.2%, to settle at 41,350.93.

The tech sector is off more than 3% week to date, but bounced back in the session to lead gains In the S&P 500. Top performers include Nvidia, which gained 6.4%, and AMD which added more than 4%. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms advanced 2% and Tesla jumped more than 7%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

