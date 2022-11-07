Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher early Tuesday morning as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.25% and the Topix was also 1.05% higher. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47% in Australia. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.38%.

The Bank of Japan released a summary of opinions of board members from its monetary policy meeting in October, when it left interest rates unchanged while global peers took on jumbo rate hikes. New Zealand will release its outlook for inflation in the fourth quarter. Nintendo will report quarterly earnings later in the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied Monday as investors looked ahead to a packed week with midterm elections and key inflation data on deck and shrugged off a supply warning from Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher by 423.78 points, or 1.31%, to 32,827.00. The S&P 500 gained 0.96% to 3,806.80. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.85% to 10,564.52, after trading between gains and losses earlier in the session. All three major averages notched a second straight positive day.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: UBS thinks gold will rally by a double-digit percentage in 2023

Swiss investment bank UBS is forecasting a rebound in gold prices next year.

Gold has traditionally been considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates mean it has lost 18% of its value since March

UBS analysts said it offers "an attractive risk-reward" looking ahead — here's why.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Bank of Japan says no need for immediate change in monetary policy

The Bank of Japan's board members see "no need to immediately change monetary policy," according to the summary opinions from October's meeting.

"Continued monetary easing is necessary in order to raise productivity and wage levels through supply-side reforms," the report said.

The Bank of Japan summary reiterated the necessity to monitor inflationary pressures and its impact on households and wages "while paying attention to the side effects of monetary easing."

The central bank also hinted at preparations for a shift from its current monetary stance.

It said, "It is also important to continue to examine how future exit strategies will affect the market and whether market participants will be well prepared for them," without further elaboration.

— Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Markets will rally into year-end, says Morgan Stanley's Slimmon, who names 3 stocks to buy

Morgan Stanley's Andrew Slimmon expects the market to rise as we head toward the end of the year.

"Despite [the] Fed Chair throwing cold water on the concept of a Fed pivot, I still believe the equity market will rally into year-end," Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" Friday.

He expects all but one sector to move higher, and names three stocks to cash in.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan