Jury convicts David DePape, attacker of Nancy Pelosi husband

David DePape was convicted of attempted kidnapping of a federal official, and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their San Francisco home last year.

Paul Pelosi, 83, suffered a fractured skull in the attack, which occurred when Rep. Pelosi, a Democrat, was in Washington.

A California federal court jury on Thursday convicted David DePape of crimes related to his brutal hammer attack last year on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple's San Francisco home.

DePape, 43, was found guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official, and of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape, who faces a potential sentence of life in prison, looked down and had no visible emotional reaction when the verdict was read in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Paul Pelosi, 83, suffered a fractured skull in the early morning attack on Oct. 28, 2022, which occurred when Rep. Pelosi was still serving as speaker. The Democratic congresswoman was in Washington at the time of the incident.

DePape had broken into the Pelosi home, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" according to authorities.

A police body camera on an officer who responded to Paul Pelosi's 911 call from the house captured images of DePape next to Paul shortly before he hit him in the head.

DePape was toting zip ties, tape, rope and a hammer with him when he broke into the house, authorities have said.

DePape's lawyer Jodi Linker last week in closing arguments told jurors that he had come under the way of right-wing conspiracy theories.

DePape faces another possible trial on state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official.

A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, in a statement Thursday, said, "Speaker Pelosi and her family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes for Mr. Pelosi from so many across the country during this difficult time."

"The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week," the spokesman said. "Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery."