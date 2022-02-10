Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

‘Austin Powers' Villains Fight Climate Change to Promote GM's New EVs in Super Bowl Ad

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

GM
  • GM's Super Bowl 56 will resurrect villains from the "Austin Powers" movie franchise to promote its new electric vehicles.
  • Thead stars actors Mike Myers, Rob Lowe and others reclaiming roles from the spy comedy trilogy that debuted from 1997 to 2002.

DETROIT – General Motors will ride the wave of nostalgic Hollywood reboots for its Super Bowl 56 commercial by resurrecting villains from the "Austin Powers" movie franchise to promote its new electric vehicles.

The 60-second spot stars actor and comedian Mike Myers reclaiming his role as Dr. Evil from the spy comedy trilogy that ran from 1997 to 2002. It also features Dr. Evil's sidekicks played by Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling.

The ad starts with the villains taking over GM's headquarters in Detroit. Dr. Evil then plans to overtake the world, but the henchmen convince him to instead first fight climate change – "arguably the No. 1 threat to the world now," Green's character says – before attempting to overtake the planet.

Aside from the characters themselves, the ad features jokes and themes from the "Austin Powers" movies. It also includes GM's new "Ultium" EV platform, several of the automaker's new EVs and autonomous concept vehicles, including a simulated "flying car."

The ad is part of the automaker's "Everybody In" marketing campaign, which it announced just over a year ago to raise awareness of its electric vehicles, including 30 new EVs globally by 2025.

"We still need to continue work on that idea of normalizing EVs and help Americans across the country actually see themselves in one," GM Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl said during a media briefing. "This is really a core part of our entire business strategy at General Motors. We'll have an EV for every price point and lifestyle."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

COVID-19 16 mins ago

Here's What Experts Say About Covid Vaccines for Kids Under Age 5: ‘My Infant … Will Certainly Be Vaccinated'

London 21 mins ago

Billion-Year-Old Black Diamond Bought With Cryptocurrency for $4.3 Million

GM's "Everybody In" campaign made its Super Bowl debut last year, with an ad featuring actor and comedian Will Ferrell waging a battle against Norway over EVs.

The new ad marks the second-consecutive year GM is rebooting a movie for a Super Bowl ad. In 2021, the automaker resurrected the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands" for its luxury Cadillac brand.

Wahl declined to comment on how much GM spent to produce and air the ad. A 30-second spot in the Super Bowl costs advertisers around $6.5 million, with multiple spots selling for $7 million, according to industry magazine AdAge.

Below is a 90-second version of GM's new ad, which the company released Thursday ahead of the game. It was developed by the Detroit-based office of McCann Worldgroup.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Businesstransportation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us