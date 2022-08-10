Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Asia-Pacific Markets Climb Following Wall Street Rally After U.S. Inflation Report

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Lisa Maree | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Thursday after a better-than-expected inflation report in the U.S. sent stocks spiraling higher.
  • Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July compared to the same period a year ago, a slightly better result than the 8.7% increase that economists polled by Dow Jones were expecting.
  • Japan's market is closed for a holiday Thursday.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Thursday after a better-than-expected inflation report in the U.S. sent stocks spiraling higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.65%.

The Kospi in South Korea was 1.17% higher and the Kosdaq jumped 1.6%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan increased 0.42%.

Japan's market is closed for a holiday Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July compared to the same period a year ago, a slightly better result than the 8.7% increase that economists polled by Dow Jones were expecting.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

Software Company Acquisitions Are a Bullish Sign for the Sector's Stocks, Cramer Says

Business 2 hours ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Trinseo Is Not a Buy

The Dow Jones Industrial Average leapt 535.10 points, or 1.63%, to close at 33,309.51. The S&P 500 jumped 2.13% to 4,210.24, and the Nasdaq Composite soared 2.89% to 12,854.80.

"It's understandable that markets were pleased to see better inflation headlines overnight. But while the change matters, central banks care more about the level of inflation and there's a long and uncertain path down that mountain," Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes of ANZ Research wrote in a Thursday note.

"We doubt very much that one monthly data point will be sufficient to get the Fed to drop its hawkish guard," the note said.

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood says inflation will unravel faster than expected

Here are all the most important inflation indicators heading into Wednesday's big CPI report

Just how strong is the U.S. consumer? Here's what Wall Street has to say — and the stocks it likes

In company news, SoftBank Group said it would reduce its stake in Chinese tech giant Alibaba through an early physical settlement of prepaid forward contracts for around 242 million American Depository Receipts. The move would add 4.6 trillion yen ($34.6 billion) to its pre-tax gains, SoftBank estimated.

"By settling these contracts early, SBG will be able to eliminate concerns about future cash outflows, and furthermore, reduce costs associated with these prepaid forward contracts," the company said in a press release.

"These will further strengthen our defense against the severe market environment."

Separately, Apple supplier Foxconn on Wednesday posted results that beat expectations, but was cautious on the outlook.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers was at 105.215 after a sharp fall overnight following the U.S. inflation report.

The Japanese yen traded at 132.68 per dollar, after strengthening sharply. The Australian dollar was higher at $0.7085.

U.S. crude futures slipped 0.58% to $91.40 per barrel and Brent crude futures declined ,0.46% to $96.95 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us