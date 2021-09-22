Australia Stocks Set to Open Little Changed; Investors Continue Watching Evergrande Situation

Futures pointed to a little-changed open for Australian stocks.

Questions remain over whether embattled Chinese developer China Evergrande Group will pay the interest due on a dollar-denominated bond on Thursday.

Hong Kong markets resume trading Thursday, while markets in Japan are closed.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia looked set to open little changed as investors in Asia-Pacific continue monitoring the situation surrounding China Evergrande Group.

The SPI futures contract was at 7,290.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,296.90.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 338.48 points to 34,258.32 while the S&P 500 gained 0.95% to 4,395.64. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.02% to 14,896.85.

Those gains on Wall Street came as the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held steady on interest rates and said the tapering of bond purchases is coming "soon."

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.462 following a recent spike from around 93.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.78 per dollar after weakening yesterday from below 109.5 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7236, below levels around $0.728 seen earlier in the week.