Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of America tops estimates on better-than-expected investment banking, interest income

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 16th, 2024.
Adam Galici | CNBC

Bank of America reported fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Thursday.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting:

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

  • Earnings: 82 cents vs. expected 77 cents
  • Revenue: $25.5 billion vs. expected $25.19 billion

How will shifting expectations on interest rates impact Bank of America?

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Like rivals, the firm is expected to benefit from a boost in investment banking and trading activity in the fourth quarter.

But perhaps more than other megabanks, the firm's fortunes seem to hinge on rates and their impact on net interest income.

Last month, CEO Brian Moynihan told investors that his firm would hit guidance for NII of about $14.3 billion.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Treasury yields rise slightly as investors mull over latest economic data

news 25 mins ago

Target says its holiday sales were better than expected — but its profits weren't

Investors will be keen to hear about the company's target for 2025, especially as expectations for rate cuts have been reined in.

Moynihan said that investment banking fees could jump 25% in the quarter, while wealth management revenue may climb 20%.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs topped estimates on better-than-expected results from Wall Street units. Morgan Stanley is also scheduled to post results Thursday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us