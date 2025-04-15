Money Report

Bank of America to report first-quarter earnings

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. 
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Bank of America is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.
  • Bank of America shares have sold off in recent weeks on concern that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could cause a recession.
  • But, if it's anything like its peers, Bank of America is likely to have benefited from a boost in trading revenue in the quarter, while consumer credit and wealth management held up in the period.

Bank of America is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: 82 cents per share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $26.99 billion, according to LSEG
  • Provision for loan losses: $1.58 billion, per StreetAccount
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed income of $3.46 billion, Equities of $2.12 billion
Bank of America shares have sold off in recent weeks on concern that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could cause a recession.

The company's stock has fallen more than 16% this year through Monday.

But, if it's anything like its peers, Bank of America is likely to have benefited from a boost in trading revenue in the quarter, while consumer credit and wealth management held up in the period.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.  

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

