Barbara Corcoran is selling the NYC penthouse she first visited in 1992 and bought 23 years later: ‘I never thought I would ever leave'

When Barbara Corcoran first saw the New York City penthouse apartment she lives in now, she knew she had to have it.

It was 1992, and Corcoran had already founded her real estate company, The Corcoran Group, but to keep her business afloat, she had a part-time job delivering packages. One day, she delivered an envelope to a 4,600-square-foot penthouse apartment on Fifth Avenue and she says she immediately thought she could see herself living there one day.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It was a bad time in real estate, and I was delivering an envelope to this penthouse. I walked in and saw this green, lush terrace through the French doors, and said to the lady who let me in, 'if you're ever going to sell this, would you sell it to me?'," Corcoran told The New York Times in January.

"She didn't take me seriously. Years went by, I got notoriety. When she was ready to sell it, she called me."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Corcoran and her husband, Bill Higgins, bought the 11-room duplex apartment in 2015 for $10 million and spent $3 million on renovations, according to CNBC. The apartment includes a greenhouse, a central selling point for Corcoran, a curved staircase, and a terrace with gorgeous views of the city.

Corcoran says she's always had a knack for choosing properties to buy based on how they make her feel, even if it means purchasing sight unseen.

"That's how I buy all of my homes. I have an emotional love affair with them. It's romanticism. I walk in and I go, 'I belong here.' I dream about homes all the time — about my childhood home, country homes, lake homes where I'm swimming and they won't let me come into the house. I mourn every move. I don't like to leave homes; they're loaded with memories," she said.

In a 2020 interview with CNBC, the real estate mogul said that while she established a relationship with the apartment's owner back in 1992, what mattered most was that she had seen herself living in the space.

"Relationships matter, but more importantly than that, dreaming matters. I envisioned myself living here," she said.

In the same interview, Corcoran said that if she were to sell, she probably could have gotten $12 million for the penthouse apartment: "I over-improved it on purpose, and I'll be living here for 10 years."

"New York is a crazy market," she said. "But one thing I know for sure is I will make a lot of money."

Now, just like she said five years ago, Corcoran is selling her dream penthouse for $12 million. The unit has five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, a library with a wood-burning fireplace, a butler's pantry — and a monthly maintenance fee of around $11,000.

In a May interview with The New York Times, Corcoran said she's selling because the duplex's original curved staircase is becoming difficult for her and her husband to use.

"I never thought I would ever leave," Corcoran says. "It's easy to spend money when you're building a lifelong dream. For me, real estate is emotional."

Corcoran's renovation completely changed the apartment's layout, including converting the greenhouse into a more versatile dining space.

"She's a real estate genius and the way she has designed this home represents her genius," Scott Stewart, a Corcoran broker who is co-listing with fellow Corcoran broker Carrie Chiang, tells The New York Times. "The apartment is laid out like a multilevel jewel box."

Earlier this year, shortly after losing her beloved mobile home in the California wildfires, Corcoran's broker told her about a one-story Manhattan penthouse in her neighborhood of Carnegie Hill. She made an offer on the spot for an undisclosed amount, and it was accepted.

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.