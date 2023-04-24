Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Blew Their $600,000 ‘Good Will Hunting' Payday on Cars and a Party House: ‘We Were Broke in 6 Months'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon not only shared a bank account when they were young, they went "broke" together, too.

In an appearance on the "Drew Barrymore Show" Friday, Affleck was asked about the joint account, which he and Damon shared as teenagers so they could pay for auditions.

"We would work a little bit — do extra work, do a line here or there, the occasional Burger King commercial — and then take that money and put it in the account," he told Barrymore.

The "Argo" director revealed that the pair actually kept the account "into our 20s," including when they were living in Los Angeles and working on the screenplay for the film that would make them stars: "Good Will Hunting."

#AirMovie's @BenAffleck and Matt Damon went broke just six months after selling the script for "Good Will Hunting." pic.twitter.com/nYL4woytAs — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 21, 2023

They sold the script for $600,000, a sum that Affleck said felt like an endless amount of money.

"I was like 'We are now rich for life. My needs are over. I will never have to work again. I'm rich. Forever,'" he said.

Affleck said that he and Damon split the check evenly. The writing team was left with $110,000 each after agent fees and taxes were taken out.

"We each bought $55,000 Jeep Cherokees and then had $55,000 left, which naturally we decided to rent a $5,000 a month party house on Glencoe Way up by the Hollywood Bowl and we were broke in 6 months," Affleck said.

But the pair didn't stay broke for long. Their 'Good Will Hunting' script won them a Best Original Screenplay Oscar at the 70th Academy Awards and launched them into stardom.

They've since done well for themselves. As recently as 2020, Ben Affleck was earning as much as $55 million in a year, according to Forbes data.

Damon, meanwhile, has earned enough during his career that he was able to purchase Brooklyn's most expensive home.

